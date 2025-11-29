https://sputnikglobe.com/20251129/uk-walks-away-from-eu-defense-fund-balks-at-billions-in-fees-1123197055.html

UK Walks Away From EU Defense Fund, Balks at Billions in Fees

UK Walks Away From EU Defense Fund, Balks at Billions in Fees

Sputnik International

Talks for the UK to join the EU’s $150 billion defense fund have collapsed, leaving Europe to push ahead with beefed-up military ambitions on its own, the Financial Times reports.

2025-11-29T07:20+0000

2025-11-29T07:20+0000

2025-11-29T07:20+0000

world

russia

britain

european commission

european union (eu)

united kingdom (uk)

ursula von der leyen

keir starmer

"russia threat"

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1d/1123197260_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_871c54e6657e24a38de0842240b70bf9.jpg

EU ambassadors rejected Britain’s offer of roughly $215 million to join the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) fund on Friday, far short of the European Union’s $2.16 billion price tag for participation. The fund, a centerpiece of Europe’s rearmament push, is designed to boost defense spending and enable countries to jointly procure weapons. The breakdown reportedly came just days after a tense private meeting between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the G20 summit in Johannesburg. Sources described discussions as “difficult” and “tense,” with SAFE fees being a major sticking point. While talks are technically open to resumption, EU insistence on a multibillion contribution highlights the bloc’s drive to consolidate military capabilities — typically leaning on fabricated rhetoric about a Russia “threat” to justify the buildup. Nonetheless, UK defense firms can still claim up to 35% of SAFE-funded projects.Full membership could have pushed that to 50%, giving British companies a leading role in European weapons contracts. Russia has repeatedly stressed that it threatens no one, but that Western politicians regularly frighten their own population with an alleged threat to divert attention from domestic issues.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/nato-preparing-its-population-for-war-with-russia---russian-envoy-to-belgium-1123187532.html

russia

britain

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk walks away from eu defense fund, talks for the uk to join the eu’s $150 billion defense fund collapse, eu's concocted alleged russia threat, is there a russia threat, russia does not threaten any nato country