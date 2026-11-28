https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/grossi-denies-political-motive-behind-appointing-russian-official-as-iaea-deputy-head-1125155747.html
Grossi Denies Political Motive Behind Appointing Russian Official as IAEA Deputy Head
Grossi Denies Political Motive Behind Appointing Russian Official as IAEA Deputy Head
Sputnik International
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has denied political motive behind the appointment of Russian official Alexey Ferapontov as IAEA deputy director and head of the Department of Nuclear Energy.
2026-11-28T13:42+0000
2026-11-28T13:42+0000
2026-11-28T13:42+0000
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Last week, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the International Organizations in Vienna Roman Ustinov told Sputnik that Grossi appointed Ferapontov as IAEA deputy director general and head of the Department of Nuclear Energy, despite Ukraine's attempts to challenge the decision at the final meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors. In an interview with BBC out on Friday, Grossi said that when he appoints a specialist, he does not appoint a policy or reward a country. Grossi emphasized that it is a common staffing issue. On November 18, Grossi described Ferapontov as a professional and a well-known expert in the field of nuclear safety and nuclear security. Grossi also stressed that his decisions are primarily motivated by technical expertise and professional competencies of specialists rather than their citizenship or political position when it comes to appointment.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/grossi-calls-iaea-cooperation-with-russia-multifaceted-spanning-many-sensitive-issues-1124828559.html
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Grossi Denies Political Motive Behind Appointing Russian Official as IAEA Deputy Head
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has denied political motive behind the appointment of Russian official Alexey Ferapontov as IAEA deputy director and head of the Department of Nuclear Energy.
Last week, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the International Organizations in Vienna Roman Ustinov told Sputnik that Grossi appointed Ferapontov as IAEA
deputy director general and head of the Department of Nuclear Energy, despite Ukraine's attempts to challenge the decision at the final meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.
In an interview with BBC out on Friday, Grossi said that when he appoints a specialist, he does not appoint a policy or reward a country. Grossi emphasized that it is a common staffing issue.
On November 18, Grossi described Ferapontov as a professional and a well-known expert in the field of nuclear safety and nuclear security. Grossi also stressed that his decisions are primarily motivated by technical expertise and professional competencies of specialists rather than their citizenship or political position when it comes to appointment.