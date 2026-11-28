https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/meloni-angered-by-situation-around-ukrainian-attack-on-libyan-port---reports-1125156287.html
Meloni Angered by Situation Around Ukrainian Attack on Libyan Port - Reports
Meloni Angered by Situation Around Ukrainian Attack on Libyan Port - Reports
Sputnik International
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her strong displeasure over the situation around an operation conducted by the Ukrainian forces at the Libyan port of Benghazi and has warned Vladimir Zelensky that it is becoming more difficult for Rome to support Kiev, La Repubblica reported on Saturday.
2026-11-28T13:57+0000
2026-11-28T13:57+0000
2026-11-28T13:57+0000
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On Friday, the government's Palazzo Chigi said that Meloni held a phone conversation with Zelensky during which she expressed concern over the operation by the Ukrainian forces at the port of Benghazi. Zelensky confirmed that the operation was carried out without prior coordination with Ukraine's Western allies. Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that Zelensky offered an apology. Meloni expressed her anger over the situation and explained to Zelensky how destructive his attitude was, the report said. According to the newspaper, Meloni told Zelensky that it is becoming more difficult to ensure support for Ukraine in the Italian parliament, where some politicians have already spoken against providing aid to Kiev, as Kiev hinders these efforts by its actions. On Wednesday, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini expressed concern that the use of drones amid the Ukrainian drone attack on a Libyan port could jeopardize freedom and safety of navigation in the Mediterranean Sea. Tajani said that the operation violated Libya's sovereignty. On Monday, Libyan Presidential Council member Mossa al-Koni blamed Kiev for strikes on the port of Benghazi and called them unacceptable. The Libyan Foreign Ministry demanded official explanations from Ukraine following reports of Kiev's involvement in the port attacks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261124/libya-condemns-ukrainian-attacks-near-benghazi--1125137754.html
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volodymyr zelensky, giorgia meloni, ukraine, kiev, benghazi, libyan foreign ministry
volodymyr zelensky, giorgia meloni, ukraine, kiev, benghazi, libyan foreign ministry
Meloni Angered by Situation Around Ukrainian Attack on Libyan Port - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her strong displeasure over the situation around an operation conducted by the Ukrainian forces at the Libyan port of Benghazi and has warned Vladimir Zelensky that it is becoming more difficult for Rome to support Kiev, La Repubblica reported on Saturday.
On Friday, the government's Palazzo Chigi said that Meloni held a phone conversation with Zelensky during which she expressed concern over the operation by the Ukrainian forces at the port of Benghazi. Zelensky confirmed that the operation was carried out
without prior coordination with Ukraine's Western allies. Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that Zelensky offered an apology.
Meloni expressed her anger over the situation and explained to Zelensky how destructive his attitude was, the report said.
According to the newspaper, Meloni told Zelensky that it is becoming more difficult to ensure support for Ukraine in the Italian parliament, where some politicians have already spoken against providing aid to Kiev, as Kiev hinders these efforts by its actions.
On Wednesday, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini expressed concern that the use of drones amid the Ukrainian drone attack on a Libyan port could jeopardize freedom and safety of navigation in the Mediterranean Sea. Tajani said that the operation violated Libya's sovereignty.
On Monday, Libyan Presidential Council member Mossa al-Koni blamed Kiev for strikes on the port of Benghazi and called them unacceptable. The Libyan Foreign Ministry demanded official explanations from Ukraine following reports of Kiev's involvement in the port attacks.