https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/un-needs-major-overhaul-not-just-gradual-reform---mfa-spox-1125156530.html
UN Needs Major Overhaul, Not Just Gradual Reform - MFA Spox
UN Needs Major Overhaul, Not Just Gradual Reform - MFA Spox
Sputnik International
The United Nations needs a major overhaul, rather than just gradual reform, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
2026-11-28T14:01+0000
2026-11-28T14:01+0000
2026-11-28T14:01+0000
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"Currently, this organization needs not merely this gradual reform, and even a global, so to speak, reform, not the gradual one, may be not enough. A major overhaul of this organization is needed now," Zakharova told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station. The structure of the UN was created in the aftermath of World War II to prevent the third global conflict, however, many sides have started to use the organization for their own purposes, breaking the system, Zakharova said.
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UN Needs Major Overhaul, Not Just Gradual Reform - MFA Spox
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Nations needs a major overhaul, rather than just gradual reform, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
"Currently, this organization needs not merely this gradual reform, and even a global, so to speak, reform, not the gradual one, may be not enough. A major overhaul of this organization is needed now," Zakharova told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.
The structure of the UN
was created in the aftermath of World War II to prevent the third global conflict, however, many sides have started to use the organization for their own purposes, breaking the system, Zakharova said.
"When we talk about reform, of course, first and foremost, everyone is referring to the reform of the Security Council," Zakharova added.