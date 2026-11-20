https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/the-un-is-losing-its-role-in-global-conflicts-secretary-general-candidate-admits-1125117207.html

The UN is Losing Its Role in Global Conflicts, Secretary-General Candidate Admits

The UN is Losing Its Role in Global Conflicts, Secretary-General Candidate Admits

Sputnik International

The United Nations is losing prominence in international conflicts while maintaining a cumbersome bureaucratic apparatus and scattering its limited resources across too wide a range of tasks, UN Secretary-General candidate and former Vice President of Costa Rica Rebeca Grynspan said.

2026-11-20T09:07+0000

2026-11-20T09:07+0000

2026-11-20T09:07+0000

world

the united nations (un)

un security council (unsc)

security council

antonio guterres

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"The culture of the UN is that we have to do everything under the sun. We don’t prioritise This makes the UN spread itself too thin when resources are going down. We are very top-heavy. Sometimes the UN is arrogant and doesn’t listen," Grynspan told British newspaper in an interview. She also said that the UN's invisibility is a bad sign for everyone. People get the feeling that the UN is neither in zones of military conflict nor at the table of important negotiations currently underway. She added that the UN does not necessarily have to play a leading role, but it must be a participant in the process. Grynspan noted the bureaucratic apparatus of the UN headquarters, which, in her opinion, is excessively bloated. She considers it necessary to reduce the number of deputy secretaries-general. Several sources said earlier in November that Grynspan strengthened her lead following the eighth preliminary vote in the UN Security Council on candidates for the organization's secretary-general post. Grynspan's candidacy was supported by 12 of the 15 Security Council members, with three against. Second place was retained by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, who received nine votes in favor with four against and two abstentions. Third place remains with Guyana's Permanent Representative to the UN Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett. Her candidacy was supported by eight Security Council members, five were against, and two abstained. UN Security Council members hold preliminary votes to determine the candidate for the secretary-general post, whom the Council subsequently recommends to the UN General Assembly. According to the organization's charter, the secretary-general is appointed by the General Assembly on the recommendation of the Security Council. The second and final term of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will conclude on December 31, 2026.

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