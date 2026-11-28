https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/use-of-ai-at-international-space-station-to-be-expanded---roscosmos-1125155970.html
Use of AI at International Space Station to Be Expanded - Roscosmos
Use of AI at International Space Station to Be Expanded - Roscosmos
Sputnik International
Russian state space corporation Roscosmos plans to expand the range of tasks performed by Russian cosmonauts on the International Space Station (ISS) with the use of the GigaChat neural network, Roscosmos Deputy Director General Dmitry Gorshkov said on Saturday.
2026-11-28T13:48+0000
2026-11-28T13:48+0000
2026-11-28T13:48+0000
world
roscosmos
international space station (iss)
russia
artificial intelligence (ai)
ai
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_3d6050b3288236c1a7659ff1f30f70e3.jpg
"Last year, we launched the GigaChat into orbit together with Sber and developed the first intelligent assistant to free up time of cosmonauts and automate some routine functions they carry out constantly... Its further development includes its integration into full-scale operation as an offline AI assistant at the station," Gorshkov said at the AI Journey Conference. On November 27, 2025, the GigaChat neural network was sent to the International Space Station. Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikayev have become the first Russian cosmonauts to try it. The GigaChat is used autonomously to prepare and process the crew's reports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/russian-cosmonaut-pyotr-dubrov-assumes-command-of-international-space-station-1124834156.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_480a581f2f30c46398f5ca81488dadf5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
roscosmos, international space station (iss), russia, artificial intelligence (ai), ai
roscosmos, international space station (iss), russia, artificial intelligence (ai), ai
Use of AI at International Space Station to Be Expanded - Roscosmos
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state space corporation Roscosmos plans to expand the range of tasks performed by Russian cosmonauts on the International Space Station (ISS) with the use of the GigaChat neural network, Roscosmos Deputy Director General Dmitry Gorshkov said on Saturday.
"Last year, we launched the GigaChat into orbit together with Sber and developed the first intelligent assistant to free up time of cosmonauts and automate some routine functions they carry out constantly... Its further development includes its integration into full-scale operation as an offline AI assistant at the station," Gorshkov said at the AI Journey Conference.
On November 27, 2025, the GigaChat neural network was sent to the International Space Station
. Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikayev have become the first Russian cosmonauts to try it. The GigaChat is used autonomously to prepare and process the crew's reports.