https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/death-toll-from-explosion-near-school-in-afghanistan-rises-to-22-147-injured---reports-1125158791.html
Death Toll From Explosion Near School in Afghanistan Rises to 22, 147 Injured - Reports
Death Toll From Explosion Near School in Afghanistan Rises to 22, 147 Injured - Reports
Sputnik International
The death toll from an explosion near a school in Afghanistan has risen to 22, with 147 people injured, Al Jazeera has reported, citing an unnamed Afghan government official.
2026-11-29T07:36+0000
2026-11-29T07:36+0000
2026-11-29T07:36+0000
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The explosion occurred on Saturday near a secondary school in Asadabad, the administrative center of Kunar Province in eastern Afghanistan. Earlier, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said that 10 people had been killed and 110 others had been injured. On Saturday, Qani said that according to preliminary investigation, the incident occurred at an explosives storage site located near the school and owned by mining companies. He cited "negligence and a lack of due caution" as the cause of the incident.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/afghanistan-school-explosion-caused-by-industrial-explosives-detonation--reports-1125155855.html
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Death Toll From Explosion Near School in Afghanistan Rises to 22, 147 Injured - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from an explosion near a school in Afghanistan has risen to 22, with 147 people injured, Al Jazeera has reported, citing an unnamed Afghan government official.
The explosion occurred
on Saturday near a secondary school in Asadabad, the administrative center of Kunar Province in eastern Afghanistan. Earlier, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said that 10 people had been killed and 110 others had been injured.
On Saturday, Qani said that according to preliminary investigation, the incident occurred at an explosives storage site located near the school and owned by mining companies. He cited "negligence and a lack of due caution" as the cause of the incident.