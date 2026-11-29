https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/global-market-left-without-4mln-barrels-of-oil-from-persian-gulf---russian-official-1125161985.html
Global Market Left Without 4Mln Barrels of Oil From Persian Gulf - Russian Official
Global Market Left Without 4Mln Barrels of Oil From Persian Gulf - Russian Official
Sputnik International
About 4 million barrels of oil from countries of the Persian Gulf are still not reaching the global market, while demand for oil in 2026 is expected to slightly decrease, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday.
2026-11-29T16:55+0000
2026-11-29T16:55+0000
2026-11-29T16:55+0000
world
alexander novak
persian gulf
russia
oil
oil trade
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/12/1123842827_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_4edebd3eea9320a27fb1ca5caa4b8cff.jpg
"Today, about 4 million barrels from countries of the Persian Gulf are not reaching the market. And it, of course, influences supply and demand balance. In general, experts project a decline in demand in 2026 compared to 2025. It will be slight, but still noticeable. Initially, when forecasts were being prepared last year, demand was expected to grow by approximately 1%," Novak told the Vesti news agency.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/two-oil-tankers-strike-mines-in-strait-of-hormuz---irgc-1125160077.html
persian gulf
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/12/1123842827_112:0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_e086b74a714af2e442287b04f5e64e24.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
alexander novak, persian gulf, russia, oil, oil trade
alexander novak, persian gulf, russia, oil, oil trade
Global Market Left Without 4Mln Barrels of Oil From Persian Gulf - Russian Official
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 4 million barrels of oil from countries of the Persian Gulf are still not reaching the global market, while demand for oil in 2026 is expected to slightly decrease, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday.
"Today, about 4 million barrels from countries of the Persian Gulf are not reaching the market. And it, of course, influences supply and demand balance. In general, experts project a decline in demand in 2026 compared to 2025. It will be slight, but still noticeable. Initially, when forecasts were being prepared last year, demand was expected to grow by approximately 1%," Novak told the Vesti news agency.