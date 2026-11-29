https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/two-oil-tankers-strike-mines-in-strait-of-hormuz---irgc-1125160077.html
Two Oil Tankers Strike Mines in Strait of Hormuz - IRGC
Two Oil Tankers Strike Mines in Strait of Hormuz - IRGC
Sputnik International
Two oil tankers, including a supertanker, struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday.
2026-11-29T12:31+0000
2026-11-29T12:31+0000
2026-11-29T12:31+0000
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"Early this morning, two oil tankers violating regulations and ignoring maritime rules and warnings struck mines while passing through a restricted and unauthorized southern route in the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire," the IRGC said in a statement. The IRGC said that one of the vessels, a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of oil, hit a mine in the northern part of the port of Khasab. The second tanker struck a mine in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz while exiting it. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely restricted since the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Tehran has said that restrictions on shipping will remain in place until the US lifts its naval blockade and sanctions. Although vessels occasionally pass through, shipping through this vital artery for global oil and liquefied natural gas trade has noticeably decreased.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/irgc-says-2-oil-tankers-hit-mines-near-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1125154982.html
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strait of hormuz, middle east, israel, tehran, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), tanker, oil tanker
Two Oil Tankers Strike Mines in Strait of Hormuz - IRGC
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Two oil tankers, including a supertanker, struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday.
"Early this morning, two oil tankers violating regulations and ignoring maritime rules and warnings struck mines while passing through a restricted and unauthorized southern route in the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire," the IRGC said in a statement.
The IRGC said that one of the vessels, a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of oil, hit a mine in the northern part of the port of Khasab. The second tanker struck a mine in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz
while exiting it.
Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely restricted since the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Tehran has said that restrictions on shipping will remain in place until the US lifts its naval blockade and sanctions. Although vessels occasionally pass through, shipping through this vital artery for global oil and liquefied natural gas trade has noticeably decreased.