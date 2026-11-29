https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/iran-refuses-iaea-inspections-until-attacks-on-nuclear-facilities-are-condemned-1125160583.html
Iran Refuses IAEA Inspections Until Attacks on Nuclear Facilities Are Condemned
Iran Refuses IAEA Inspections Until Attacks on Nuclear Facilities Are Condemned
Sputnik International
Iran will not allow inspections of its nuclear facilities while the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) refuses to condemn the military attacks against them, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran chief Mohammad Eslami said.
2026-11-29T12:46+0000
2026-11-29T12:46+0000
2026-11-29T12:46+0000
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He stressed that Iran's nuclear facilities had been under IAEA supervision and that their underground construction was driven by security concerns following decades of threats and attacks attributed to the US and Israel.Eslami added that the agency cannot continue inspections of facilities exposed to military threats while refusing to condemn the attacks against them.
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israel, middle east, international atomic energy agency (iaea), nuclear, nuclear technology, nuclear power plant, iranian nuclear program, iran, us
Iran Refuses IAEA Inspections Until Attacks on Nuclear Facilities Are Condemned
Iran will not allow inspections of its nuclear facilities while the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) refuses to condemn the military attacks against them, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran chief Mohammad Eslami said.
He stressed that Iran's nuclear facilities had been under IAEA supervision
and that their underground construction was driven by security concerns following decades of threats and attacks attributed to the US and Israel.
Eslami added that the agency cannot continue inspections of facilities exposed to military threats while refusing to condemn the attacks against them.