https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/kremlin-aide-slams-top-german-diplomat-for-confrontation-against-russia-remark-1125160853.html
Kremlin Aide Slams Top German Diplomat for 'Confrontation Against Russia' Remark
Kremlin Aide Slams Top German Diplomat for 'Confrontation Against Russia' Remark
Sputnik International
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov condemned German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Sunday for his recent statement about the need for confrontation between Europe and Russia to ensure stability on the continent.
2026-11-29T14:21+0000
2026-11-29T14:21+0000
2026-11-29T14:21+0000
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Earlier in November, Wadephul said that peace and stability in Europe can be achieved only "in confrontation against Russia, not together with Russia," calling this statement a "sober analysis." Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Wadephul's remark a manifestation of profound ignorance.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/peskov-calls-german-fms-remarks-on-confrontation-with-russia-a-sign-of-deep-ignorance-1125159949.html
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Kremlin Aide Slams Top German Diplomat for 'Confrontation Against Russia' Remark
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov condemned German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Sunday for his recent statement about the need for confrontation between Europe and Russia to ensure stability on the continent.
Earlier in November, Wadephul said that peace and stability in Europe can be achieved
only "in confrontation against Russia, not together with Russia," calling this statement a "sober analysis."
"One might ask whether this was said while the person was indeed sober. I do not know. However, hearing such remarks from a foreign minister is, to say the least, unusual," Ushakov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Wadephul's remark a manifestation of profound ignorance.