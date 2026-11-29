https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/peskov-calls-german-fms-remarks-on-confrontation-with-russia-a-sign-of-deep-ignorance-1125159949.html
Peskov Calls German FM’s Remarks on Confrontation With Russia a Sign of Deep Ignorance
Peskov Calls German FM’s Remarks on Confrontation With Russia a Sign of Deep Ignorance
Sputnik International
Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov described German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul's reported call for Europe to confront Russia as a sign of “deep ignorance,” if the remarks were accurately reported.
2026-11-29T11:32+0000
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“I hope this was somehow taken out of context and distorted. Because if it is indeed true, it speaks of the deep ignorance of the person who made these statements,” Peskov said.On Russia's upcoming annual Q&A with President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for December 10, Peskov said authorities had already received numerous urgent appeals from citizens requiring immediate attention.He added that several ministries were setting up special rapid-response teams to address citizens' problems even before the broadcast.Peskov stressed that the government's broader task was not to resolve every issue manually, but to build a system capable of addressing citizens' concerns throughout the year.The collection of questions began on November 27 and will continue until the end of the program.
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dmitry peskov, russia, vladimir putin, germany, q&a session with vladimir putin
Peskov Calls German FM’s Remarks on Confrontation With Russia a Sign of Deep Ignorance
Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov described German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul's reported call for Europe to confront Russia as a sign of “deep ignorance,” if the remarks were accurately reported.
“I hope this was somehow taken out of context and distorted. Because if it is indeed true, it speaks of the deep ignorance of the person who made these statements,” Peskov said.
On Russia's upcoming annual Q&A with President Vladimir Putin
, scheduled for December 10, Peskov said authorities had already received numerous urgent appeals from citizens requiring immediate attention.
He added that several ministries were setting up special rapid-response teams to address citizens' problems even before the broadcast.
Peskov stressed that the government's broader task was not to resolve every issue manually, but to build a system capable of addressing citizens' concerns throughout the year.
The collection of questions began on November 27 and will continue until the end of the program.