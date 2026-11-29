https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/libya-files-complaints-with-un-over-ukrainian-attack-on-benghazi-port---foreign-ministry-1125158370.html
Libya Files Complaints With UN Over Ukrainian Attack on Benghazi Port - Foreign Ministry
Libya Files Complaints With UN Over Ukrainian Attack on Benghazi Port - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Libya has submitted complaints to the United Nations and the UN Security Council regarding a strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the port of Benghazi, Abdulhadi Al-Hwaij, foreign minister in the government based in eastern Libya, told Sputnik.
2026-11-29T07:25+0000
2026-11-29T07:25+0000
2026-11-29T07:25+0000
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"The Libyan government strongly condemns the strikes on the port of Benghazi. The consequences go beyond a violation of national sovereignty and a threat to maritime security. The attack resulted in the deaths of Libyan nationals and left others injured. Prime Minister Osama Hammad has filed an official complaint with the UN and the Security Council," the minister said. Libya intends to seek compensation from Ukraine for the strike on the port of Benghazi, Al-Hwaij previously told Sputnik. On Friday, Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Ukraine was coordinating with other countries its operations in international waters or near the infrastructure of other nations. Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani stated that Zelensky’s remarks regarding the coordination of the attack in Benghazi were untrue. On Friday, during a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Zelensky retracted his own previous statement and acknowledged that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strike on the Libyan port had not been coordinated with Ukraine's Western allies.On Monday, Libyan Presidential Council member Mossa al-Koni blamed Kiev for strikes on the port of Benghazi and called them unacceptable. Two servicemen of the Libyan National Army's naval forces were killed in the Ukrainian attack. The Libyan Foreign Ministry has demanded an official explanation from Ukraine following reports of Kiev's involvement in the port attacks.
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volodymyr zelensky, giorgia meloni, libya, benghazi, ukraine, the united nations (un), un security council (unsc)
Libya Files Complaints With UN Over Ukrainian Attack on Benghazi Port - Foreign Ministry
BENGHAZI, Libya (Sputnik) - Libya has submitted complaints to the United Nations and the UN Security Council regarding a strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the port of Benghazi, Abdulhadi Al-Hwaij, foreign minister in the government based in eastern Libya, told Sputnik.
"The Libyan government strongly condemns the strikes on the port of Benghazi. The consequences go beyond a violation of national sovereignty and a threat to maritime security. The attack resulted in the deaths of Libyan nationals and left others injured. Prime Minister Osama Hammad has filed an official complaint with the UN and the Security Council," the minister said.
Libya intends to seek compensation from Ukraine for the strike on the port of Benghazi, Al-Hwaij previously told Sputnik.
On Friday, Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Ukraine was coordinating with other countries its operations in international waters or near the infrastructure of other nations. Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani stated that Zelensky’s remarks regarding the coordination of the attack in Benghazi were untrue. On Friday, during a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Zelensky retracted his own previous statement and acknowledged that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strike on the Libyan port had not been coordinated with Ukraine's Western allies.
On Monday, Libyan Presidential Council member Mossa al-Koni blamed Kiev for strikes on the port of Benghazi and called them unacceptable. Two servicemen of the Libyan National Army's naval forces were killed in the Ukrainian attack. The Libyan Foreign Ministry has demanded an official explanation from Ukraine following reports of Kiev's involvement in the port attacks.