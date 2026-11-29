https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/libya-raises-issue-of-attack-on-benghazi-port-at-forum-in-morocco---foreign-minister-1125160366.html
Libya Raises Issue of Attack on Benghazi Port at Forum in Morocco - Foreign Minister
Libya Raises Issue of Attack on Benghazi Port at Forum in Morocco - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Libya raised the issue of a strike by the Ukrainian armed forces on the port of Benghazi at an international forum in Morocco, informing its partners about the consequences of the attack, Abdulhadi Al-Hwaij, foreign minister in the government based in eastern Libya, told Sputnik.
2026-11-29T12:35+0000
2026-11-29T12:35+0000
2026-11-29T12:35+0000
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"During the MEDays Forum, which was held on November 25-28 in Tangier, Morocco, Libya could speak about the consequences of the Libyan crisis, in particular, about the Ukrainian aggression against the civilian port of Benghazi," Al-Hwaij said.Libya hopes for solidarity from other African countries and the global community regarding this issue, he said. Earlier in November, Al-Hwaij told Sputnik that Libya intends to demand compensation from Ukraine for the damages caused by its strike on the port of Benghazi.On Monday, Libyan Presidential Council member Mossa al-Koni blamed Kiev for strikes on the port of Benghazi and called them unacceptable. Two servicemen of the Libyan National Army's naval forces were killed in the Ukrainian attack. The Libyan Foreign Ministry has demanded an official explanation from Ukraine following reports of Kiev's involvement in the port attacks.
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Libya Raises Issue of Attack on Benghazi Port at Forum in Morocco - Foreign Minister
BENGHAZI, Libya (Sputnik) - Libya raised the issue of a strike by the Ukrainian armed forces on the port of Benghazi at an international forum in Morocco, informing its partners about the consequences of the attack, Abdulhadi Al-Hwaij, foreign minister in the government based in eastern Libya, told Sputnik.
"During the MEDays Forum, which was held on November 25-28 in Tangier, Morocco, Libya could speak about the consequences of the Libyan crisis, in particular, about the Ukrainian aggression against the civilian port of Benghazi," Al-Hwaij said.
Libya hopes for solidarity from other African countries and the global community regarding this issue, he said.
Earlier in November, Al-Hwaij told Sputnik that Libya intends to demand compensation from Ukraine for the damages caused by its strike on the port of Benghazi
.
On Monday, Libyan Presidential Council member Mossa al-Koni blamed Kiev for strikes on the port of Benghazi and called them unacceptable. Two servicemen of the Libyan National Army's naval forces were killed in the Ukrainian attack. The Libyan Foreign Ministry has demanded an official explanation from Ukraine following reports of Kiev's involvement in the port attacks.