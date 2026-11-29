https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/one-person-missing-after-us-drone-attack-on-vessel-in-persian-gulf---iranian-army-1125160963.html
One Person Missing After US Drone Attack on Vessel in Persian Gulf - Iranian Army
One Person Missing After US Drone Attack on Vessel in Persian Gulf - Iranian Army
Sputnik International
One person is missing following a US drone attack on a fishing vessel in the Persian Gulf, the Iranian army said on Sunday.
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"At 3:00 a.m. today [23:30 GMT on Saturday], a drone belonging to the US aggressors attacked a fishing vessel … which had three people on board," the army was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Defa Press. Two of the individuals were found and taken to a hospital in the city of Sirik, but the vessel's owner, Mahmoud Alofte, remains missing, with a search operation currently ongoing, the report said. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
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One Person Missing After US Drone Attack on Vessel in Persian Gulf - Iranian Army
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - One person is missing following a US drone attack on a fishing vessel in the Persian Gulf, the Iranian army said on Sunday.
"At 3:00 a.m. today [23:30 GMT on Saturday], a drone belonging to the US aggressors attacked a fishing vessel … which had three people on board," the army was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Defa Press.
Two of the individuals were found and taken to a hospital in the city of Sirik, but the vessel's owner, Mahmoud Alofte, remains missing, with a search operation currently ongoing, the report said.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.