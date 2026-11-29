https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/several-opec-states-to-hold-extra-consultations-to-assess-output-capacity-by-april---opec-1125162081.html
Several OPEC+ States to Hold Extra Consultations to Assess Output Capacity by April - OPEC
Several OPEC+ States to Hold Extra Consultations to Assess Output Capacity by April - OPEC
Sputnik International
Some OPEC+ countries will hold further discussions to assess their oil production capacities, with consultations set to conclude by the end of March 2027, OPEC said following a meeting of all heads of delegations on Sunday.
2026-11-29T16:56+0000
2026-11-29T16:56+0000
2026-11-29T16:56+0000
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"The Participating Countries decided to... endorse the outcome of the Maximum Sustainable Production Capacity (MSC) assessment of the Participating Countries as a reference for determining 2027 production baselines, while noting that some Participating Countries requested further deliberations with the independent consultants to be concluded by the end of March 2027," the statement read. The next meeting of all heads of delegations of OPEC and OPEC+ countries will be held on June 6, 2027, OPEC said. OPEC+ will make decision on oil production quotas, taking into account the production capacities of member countries, on June 6 or sooner if market conditions allow, OPEC said.
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Several OPEC+ States to Hold Extra Consultations to Assess Output Capacity by April - OPEC
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some OPEC+ countries will hold further discussions to assess their oil production capacities, with consultations set to conclude by the end of March 2027, OPEC said following a meeting of all heads of delegations on Sunday.
"The Participating Countries decided to... endorse the outcome of the Maximum Sustainable Production Capacity (MSC) assessment of the Participating Countries as a reference for determining 2027 production baselines, while noting that some Participating Countries requested further deliberations with the independent consultants to be concluded by the end of March 2027," the statement read.
The next meeting of all heads of delegations of OPEC and OPEC+ countries will be held on June 6, 2027, OPEC said.
OPEC+ will make decision on oil production quotas, taking into account the production capacities of member countries, on June 6 or sooner if market conditions allow, OPEC said.