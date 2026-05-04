https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/opec-expresses-gratitude-to-russia-for-commitment-to-balancing-oil-market-1124079405.html

OPEC Expresses Gratitude to Russia for Commitment to Balancing Oil Market

OPEC Expresses Gratitude to Russia for Commitment to Balancing Oil Market

Sputnik International

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais has thanked Russia for its dedication to collective efforts aimed at maintaining stability in the oil market during a meeting with Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, the organization said on Monday.

2026-05-04T16:08+0000

2026-05-04T16:08+0000

2026-05-04T16:08+0000

world

mikhail ulyanov

russia

opec

vienna

oil

oil exports

oil pipeline

oil refinery

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104687/56/1046875687_7:0:4131:2320_1920x0_80_0_0_961f95dde27322d9a0bf0005ff2a91fd.jpg

"His Excellency Al-Ghais highlighted the value of the strong and constructive relationship between OPEC and the Russian Federation since 2016 and expressed his appreciation for Russia’s ongoing commitment to the collective efforts aimed at safeguarding balanced oil markets amid evolving global dynamics," OPEC said in a post on X. The organization also noted that Russia remains a key partner in the Declaration of Cooperation since its inception in 2016. The statement added that the conversation between the OPEC chief and Ulyanov placed particular emphasis on the importance of continued efforts to support oil market stability for the benefit of both producers and consumers as well as the wider global economy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/seven-opec-countries-plan-to-increase-oil-production-limits-1124075017.html

russia

vienna

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mikhail ulyanov, russia, opec, vienna, oil, oil exports, oil pipeline, oil refinery