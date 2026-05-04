https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/opec-expresses-gratitude-to-russia-for-commitment-to-balancing-oil-market-1124079405.html
OPEC Expresses Gratitude to Russia for Commitment to Balancing Oil Market
OPEC Expresses Gratitude to Russia for Commitment to Balancing Oil Market
Sputnik International
OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais has thanked Russia for its dedication to collective efforts aimed at maintaining stability in the oil market during a meeting with Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, the organization said on Monday.
2026-05-04T16:08+0000
2026-05-04T16:08+0000
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"His Excellency Al-Ghais highlighted the value of the strong and constructive relationship between OPEC and the Russian Federation since 2016 and expressed his appreciation for Russia’s ongoing commitment to the collective efforts aimed at safeguarding balanced oil markets amid evolving global dynamics," OPEC said in a post on X. The organization also noted that Russia remains a key partner in the Declaration of Cooperation since its inception in 2016. The statement added that the conversation between the OPEC chief and Ulyanov placed particular emphasis on the importance of continued efforts to support oil market stability for the benefit of both producers and consumers as well as the wider global economy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/seven-opec-countries-plan-to-increase-oil-production-limits-1124075017.html
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mikhail ulyanov, russia, opec, vienna, oil, oil exports, oil pipeline, oil refinery
OPEC Expresses Gratitude to Russia for Commitment to Balancing Oil Market
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais has thanked Russia for its dedication to collective efforts aimed at maintaining stability in the oil market during a meeting with Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, the organization said on Monday.
"His Excellency Al-Ghais highlighted the value of the strong and constructive relationship between OPEC and the Russian Federation since 2016 and expressed his appreciation for Russia’s ongoing commitment to the collective efforts aimed at safeguarding balanced oil markets amid evolving global dynamics," OPEC said in a post on X.
The organization also noted that Russia remains a key partner in the Declaration of Cooperation since its inception in 2016.
The statement added that the conversation between the OPEC chief and Ulyanov placed particular emphasis on the importance of continued efforts to support oil market stability for the benefit of both producers and consumers as well as the wider global economy.