https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/spanish-opposition-leaders-vote-in-snap-parliamentary-elections-1125161390.html
Spanish Opposition Leaders Vote in Snap Parliamentary Elections
Spanish Opposition Leaders Vote in Snap Parliamentary Elections
Sputnik International
The leaders of Spain's opposition center-right People's Party (PP) and the far-right Vox party, Alberto Nunez Feijoo and Santiago Abascal, cast their votes in the snap parliamentary elections in Madrid on Sunday.
2026-11-29T14:28+0000
2026-11-29T14:28+0000
2026-11-29T14:28+0000
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"Today, the Spanish people will take the helm to determine the future, the destiny, and the direction of Spain, not just for the next four years, but likely for the next decade as well. This day could well divide history into a before and an after," Feijoo told reporters. The opposition leader expressed confidence in the fairness of the election and the transparency of the vote count. Meanwhile, Abascal called on Spaniards not to skip the elections. Early parliamentary elections are taking place in Spain on Sunday. Polling stations opened at 9 a.m. local time [08:00 GMT] and will remain open until 8:00 p.m. [19:00 GMT]. Citizens will elect 350 members of the lower house of the Spanish parliament as well as members of the Senate, which is the upper house.
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Spanish Opposition Leaders Vote in Snap Parliamentary Elections
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leaders of Spain's opposition center-right People's Party (PP) and the far-right Vox party, Alberto Nunez Feijoo and Santiago Abascal, cast their votes in the snap parliamentary elections in Madrid on Sunday.
"Today, the Spanish people will take the helm to determine the future, the destiny, and the direction of Spain, not just for the next four years, but likely for the next decade as well. This day could well divide history into a before and an after," Feijoo told reporters.
The opposition leader expressed confidence in the fairness of the election and the transparency of the vote count.
Meanwhile, Abascal called on Spaniards not to skip the elections.
"Today, I simply want to urge the citizens of Spain to head to the polling stations and ensure a high turnout, so that tomorrow there will be no cause for regret," Abascal told reporters.
Early parliamentary elections are taking place in Spain on Sunday
. Polling stations opened at 9 a.m. local time [08:00 GMT] and will remain open until 8:00 p.m. [19:00 GMT]. Citizens will elect 350 members of the lower house of the Spanish parliament as well as members of the Senate, which is the upper house.