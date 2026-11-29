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Polls Open in Spain's Snap Parliamentary Elections
Polls Open in Spain's Snap Parliamentary Elections
Sputnik International
Polling stations have opened in mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands for the early parliamentary elections, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.
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Polling places opened at 9 a.m. Madrid time (08:00 GMT) and an hour later in the Canary Islands. The vote will continue until 8 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT). More than 38.6 million people may cast their votes to elect 350 members of the Congress of Deputies (the lower house of parliament) and 209 members of the Senate (the upper house of parliament). The main contest will be between the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers' Party, the opposition People's Party and the far-right Vox. To secure an absolute majority in the 350-seat lower house of parliament, a party needs to receive at least 176 seats. Vote counting will begin after the polling stations close. The first preliminary results are expected to be announced on Sunday evening.
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Polls Open in Spain's Snap Parliamentary Elections
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Polling stations have opened in mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands for the early parliamentary elections.
Polling places opened at 9 a.m. Madrid time (08:00 GMT) and an hour later in the Canary Islands. The vote will continue until 8 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT).
More than 38.6 million people may cast their votes to elect 350 members of the Congress of Deputies (the lower house of parliament) and 209 members of the Senate (the upper house of parliament).
The main contest will be between the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers' Party, the opposition People's Party and the far-right Vox. To secure an absolute majority in the 350-seat lower house of parliament, a party needs to receive at least 176 seats.
Vote counting will begin after the polling stations close. The first preliminary results
are expected to be announced on Sunday evening.