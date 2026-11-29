https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/supporters-of-easing-swiss-arms-exports-rules-win-at-referendum-with-54-of-vote-1125162185.html
Supporters of Easing Swiss Arms Exports Rules Win at Referendum With 54% of Vote
Supporters of Easing Swiss Arms Exports Rules Win at Referendum With 54% of Vote
Sputnik International
A total of 54% of voters at a referendum in Switzerland supported the easing of rules for the export and resale of Swiss-made weapons, according to official data published by Voteinfo on Sunday following the counting of 100% of the ballots.
2026-11-29T16:57+0000
2026-11-29T16:57+0000
2026-11-29T16:57+0000
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According to the results of the referendum, 54% of voters supported the relevant amendments, with turnout reaching 48%. At the same time, the initiative was rejected in the French-speaking cantons and Italian-speaking Ticino. Thus, 54% of respondents in Geneva, 58% in Basel, 51% in Neuchatel and 52% in Ticino voted against it. The Swiss parliament approved the relevant amendments in December 2025. The government sought to authorize arms sales to 36 countries, including EU member states, the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Argentina, even if some of these nations are involved in an armed conflict. Additionally, the resale of such weapons to third parties, including Ukraine, would become permissible, provided that the original purchase agreement does not explicitly state otherwise. In December 2025, Russian Ambassador to Switzerland Sergey Garmonin told Sputnik that Bern had recently taken several notable steps toward integration with NATO, remarking that Swiss neutrality no longer existed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/europe-suffering-huge-losses-due-to-anti-russian-policy--russian-deputy-foreign-minister-1125154446.html
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Supporters of Easing Swiss Arms Exports Rules Win at Referendum With 54% of Vote
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 54% of voters at a referendum in Switzerland supported the easing of rules for the export and resale of Swiss-made weapons, according to official data published by Voteinfo on Sunday following the counting of 100% of the ballots.
According to the results of the referendum, 54% of voters supported the relevant amendments, with turnout reaching 48%.
At the same time, the initiative was rejected in the French-speaking cantons and Italian-speaking Ticino.
Thus, 54% of respondents in Geneva, 58% in Basel, 51% in Neuchatel and 52% in Ticino voted against it.
The Swiss parliament approved the relevant amendments in December 2025. The government sought to authorize arms sales to 36 countries, including EU member states, the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Argentina, even if some of these nations are involved in an armed conflict. Additionally, the resale of such weapons to third parties, including Ukraine, would become permissible, provided that the original purchase agreement does not explicitly state otherwise.
In December 2025, Russian Ambassador to Switzerland Sergey Garmonin told Sputnik that Bern had recently taken several notable steps toward integration with NATO, remarking that Swiss neutrality no longer existed.