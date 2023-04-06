LIVE UPDATES: IDF Announces New Gaza Air Raid After Strikes Against Targets in Lebanon

UN Interim Force in Lebanon Says Israel, Lebanon 'Do Not Want a War'

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), following Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon targeting the infrastructure of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the south of the country, said on Friday that Israel and Lebanon said they "do not want a war."

"Early this morning, the IDF informed UNIFIL that they will begin an artillery response to yesterday’s rocket launches. Immediately after, UNIFIL personnel heard loud explosions around the city of Tyre. UNIFIL’s Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Aroldo Lázaro, is speaking with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line. Our liaison and coordination mechanisms are fully engaged. Both sides have said they do not want a war," the UN mission said in a statement on the website.



UNIFIL added that "the actions over the past day are dangerous and risk a serious escalation" and urged all parties "to cease all actions across the Blue Line now."