LIVE UPDATES: IDF Announces New Gaza Air Raid After Strikes Against Targets in Lebanon

The Israeli air defense system has intercepted a rocket fired from the territory of Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.
"Following the report regarding sirens in northern Israel, a rocket was fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory and was successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array," the statement said.
Earlier in the day, air-raid sirens were activated in two small Israeli cities not far from the border with Lebanon.
The development came amid the escalation at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.
On Tuesday evening, the Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque prayer hall and attacked Palestinian worshipers, using stun grenades, gas, rubber bullets, batons and stocks of rifles, Palestinian media reported. The Israeli police said on Wednesday they had arrested over 350 people, who "violently barricaded" themselves inside the mosque.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to learn more!