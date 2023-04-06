International
Military
LIVE UPDATES: IDF Announces New Gaza Air Raid After Strikes Against Targets in Lebanon
LIVE UPDATES: IDF Announces New Gaza Air Raid After Strikes Against Targets in Lebanon
The Israeli air defense system has intercepted a rocket fired from the territory of Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.
israel defense forces (idf), israel, missile strike, orin dome, lebanon
LIVE UPDATES: IDF Announces New Gaza Air Raid After Strikes Against Targets in Lebanon

12:18 GMT 06.04.2023 (Updated: 04:11 GMT 07.04.2023)
A bunch of missiles were fired toward northern Israel purportedly from Gaza and Lebanon.
The Israeli air defense system has intercepted a rocket fired from the territory of Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.
"Following the report regarding sirens in northern Israel, a rocket was fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory and was successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array," the statement said.
Earlier in the day, air-raid sirens were activated in two small Israeli cities not far from the border with Lebanon.
The development came amid the escalation at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.
On Tuesday evening, the Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque prayer hall and attacked Palestinian worshipers, using stun grenades, gas, rubber bullets, batons and stocks of rifles, Palestinian media reported. The Israeli police said on Wednesday they had arrested over 350 people, who "violently barricaded" themselves inside the mosque.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to learn more!
02:57 GMT 07.04.2023
UN Interim Force in Lebanon Says Israel, Lebanon 'Do Not Want a War'
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), following Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon targeting the infrastructure of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the south of the country, said on Friday that Israel and Lebanon said they "do not want a war."
"Early this morning, the IDF informed UNIFIL that they will begin an artillery response to yesterday’s rocket launches. Immediately after, UNIFIL personnel heard loud explosions around the city of Tyre. UNIFIL’s Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Aroldo Lázaro, is speaking with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line. Our liaison and coordination mechanisms are fully engaged. Both sides have said they do not want a war," the UN mission said in a statement on the website.

UNIFIL added that "the actions over the past day are dangerous and risk a serious escalation" and urged all parties "to cease all actions across the Blue Line now."
02:42 GMT 07.04.2023
IDF: Latest Rocket Strikes Target Weapons Tunnel in Gaza Strip, Weapons Site
A recent Friday statement issued by the IDF's press service has detailed that the Israeli military force struck various Hamas locations, including three sites used for weapons production and another as a "terrorist tunnel."
"This attack constitutes an injury to the ability of the terrorist organization Hamas to strengthen and arm itself," reads a translated statement issued by the agency.
01:35 GMT 07.04.2023
IDF Announces New Spate of Strikes Against Gaza Targets
01:35 GMT 07.04.2023
World
IDF Strikes Targets in Lebanon After Retaliatory Gaza Strip Launches: Videos
01:25 GMT
01:06 GMT 07.04.2023
Lebanon Condemns Rocket Launches From Country's South, Incident Being Investigated - Beirut
Acting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Azmi Mikati said on Thursday that Beirut condemns the rocket launches from the south of the country toward Israel and that the Lebanese army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were actively investigating the incident.
"Lebanon categorically rejects any military escalation emanating from its territory and the use of Lebanese territories for operations that could lead to destabilization," Mikati told a meeting with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, as quoted by his office in a statement.

He added that the Lebanese authorities "condemn the rocket launches from the south of the country, and the army and UNIFIL forces are stepping up their investigation."

The prime minister said that all forces operating in the south of the country notified Beirut that they condemned the rocket launches.
21:26 GMT 06.04.2023
World
Israeli Forces Confirm Retaliatory Strikes Across Gaza After Rocket Barrage
Yesterday, 21:27 GMT
19:33 GMT 06.04.2023
UN Troops on Alert After Rockets From Lebanon Hit Israeli Soil - Source
UN peacekeepers in Lebanon were put on alert on Thursday after a rocket salvo fired from the country’s territory struck northern Israel, a source at the mission told Sputnik.

"Overall, we are on high alert. There is no information at the moment as to who fired the rockets," the source with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said.

UNIFIL head Aroldo Lazaro said he was in contact with both Israeli and Lebanese authorities. The UN mission warned that the situation was "extremely serious" and urged everyone to avoid further escalation.

The Israel Defense Forces said they identified 34 rockets that were fired from Lebanon. Of those, 25 rockets were intercepted, while five landed in Israeli territory. Four launches are being investigated. At least three people were injured.
17:28 GMT 06.04.2023
Israel Records Mortar Attack From Lebanese Territory - IDF
The town of Metula in northern Israel suffered a mortar attack from the Lebanese territory on Thursday, the press office of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.
"A report was received of mortar attacks on the area near Metula from the Blue Line [the border separating Lebanon and Israel], after searches in the area, remains of ammunition were found," the IDF said in a statement.
17:24 GMT 06.04.2023
Israeli Military Ordered to Be Ready for Any Scenario After Missile Attack
The Israeli defense minister instructed the army to get ready for any options of retaliatory measures after the shelling from Lebanese territory. The final decision will be made by the meeting of military-political cabinet with Netanyahu at 8:30 pm local time.
16:53 GMT 06.04.2023
Israeli Fighters Flying Over Southern Lebanon Amid Mutual Shellings - Eyewitnesses
Israeli fighter jets are flying over southern part of Lebanon after exchange of missile attacks from the territory of the two countries, eyewitnesses told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Israeli fighters are conducting flights over the southern areas of Lebanon after shelling of suburbs of the town of Qlaileh [near the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon]," the eyewitnesses said.
"Fragile silence" has been established in the area following the attacks, according to the eyewitnesses.
16:21 GMT 06.04.2023
US Condemns Rocket Launches From Lebanon, Gaza to Israel
The United States denounces the rocket launches from Lebanon and Gaza into Israel and recognizes the lsrael's right to defend itself, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday.
'We condemn the launch of rockets from Lebanon and Gaza at Israel, our commitment to Israel security is iron clad, and we recognize Israel as legitimate right to defend itself against all forms of aggression," Patel said during a press briefing.
16:21 GMT 06.04.2023
Hamas Responsible for Firing Rockets at Israel From Lebanon - IDF
The Palestinian militant group Hamas is responsible for firing rockets at Israel from the Lebanese territory, and Beirut is also responsible if danger comes from its soil, Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari told Army Radio.
"Palestinian Hamas groups firing from Lebanon; Iranian involvement is also being explored. The state of Lebanon is responsible when fire is fired from its territory," Hagari said, as quoted by the radio.
15:38 GMT 06.04.2023
Israel Urges International Community to Condemn Attacks From Lebanon - Foreign Minister
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen called Thursday on the international community to plainly denounce attacks against the Jewish state after a large-scale shelling in the north of the country from Lebanon.
"First day of Passover. As we sit at the holiday table, family and friends, Israel is facing rockets from south and north. This is not a coincidence. No one should test us, we will take all necessary measures to defend our country and people. I call on the international community to issue a clear statement against those responsible for the attacks on Israel," Cohen tweeted.
14:21 GMT 06.04.2023
Israeli Armed Forces Confirms Launch of 34 Missiles From Lebanon, Intercepted 25 of Them
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Thursday that 34 rockets has been launched from Lebanon into the north of the country, 25 of which were intercepted.
"An initial inquiry identified 34 rockets that were fired from Lebanon into Israel. 25 rockets were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, while 5 landed in Israeli territory. 4 additional launches are under review," the IDF said in a tweet.
13:43 GMT 06.04.2023
Israel Reportedly Intercepts 15 Out of 30 Rockets Fired From Lebanon
Israel’s Iron Dome system has intercepted 15 out approximately 30 rockets that were fired from the Lebanese territory over the past one hour, the Israeli military’s official radio station, Army Radio, reported on Thursday.

The airspace is closed for civilian aircraft in northern Israel, the Army Radio added.
13:36 GMT 06.04.2023
Member of Lebanese Parliament Comments on Rocket Launches From Israel
13:17 GMT 06.04.2023
Three People Injured in Missile Attack on Northern Israel - Medics
13:15 GMT 06.04.2023
Airspace Over Northern Israel Closed
13:13 GMT 06.04.2023
Video From Northern Israel After Rocket Attack
12:55 GMT 06.04.2023
Israeli PM Netanyahu Updated on the Situation
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "receiving continuous updates about the security situation and will conduct an assessment with the heads of the security establishment," his office said.
