https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/putin-announces-plans-to-create-security-concept-of-union-state-1109209999.html
Putin Announces Plans to Create Security Concept of Union State
Putin Announces Plans to Create Security Concept of Union State
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that there are plans to create a security concept of the Union State against the background of growing tensions.
2023-04-06T13:32+0000
2023-04-06T13:32+0000
2023-04-06T17:43+0000
russia
belarus
union state
security
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108656987_0:0:3179:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_68dc37089b6a546fad6a3959d6bf015f.jpg
"The issue of the beginning of the preparation of the security concept of the Union State, which was put on the agenda of the meeting and considered today, is of great importance. This document is meant to formulate the fundamental tasks of our cooperation in the sphere of growing tensions on external borders of our states, the sanctions and information war unleashed against us," Putin said at the meeting of Supreme State Council of the Union State.The Russian president stated that Russia and Belarus are going to bolster their security and defense cooperation between the two countries, adding that this cooperation is especially important in light of the current complex geopolitical situation.Meanwhile, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko noted that the Western economic blockade of Russia and Belarus failed because the economy of the two countries is basically "self-sufficient."He pointed out, however, that the West started building up its military presence at the borders of Russia and Belarus, adding that NATO forces seem to be especially interested in Russia's Kaliningrad region."If necessary, we will use everything to defend our Union State and our people," Lukashenko declared.Putin and Lukashenko delivered these remarks during a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, which took place in Kremlin on April 6.The Union State is a supranational organization comprised of Russia and Belarus which has the aim of increasing economic and security cooperation between the two states.
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108656987_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7f2bc5b7dfd64920285513a3511c1920.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, supreme state council of the union state, belarus, security concept
vladimir putin, supreme state council of the union state, belarus, security concept
Putin Announces Plans to Create Security Concept of Union State
13:32 GMT 06.04.2023 (Updated: 17:43 GMT 06.04.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that there are plans to create a security concept of the Union State against the background of growing tensions.
"The issue of the beginning of the preparation of the security concept of the Union State, which was put on the agenda of the meeting and considered today, is of great importance. This document is meant to formulate the fundamental tasks of our cooperation in the sphere of growing tensions on external borders of our states
, the sanctions and information war unleashed against us," Putin said at the meeting of Supreme State Council of the Union State.
The Russian president stated that Russia and Belarus are going to bolster their security and defense cooperation between the two countries, adding that this cooperation is especially important in light of the current complex geopolitical situation.
Meanwhile, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko noted that the Western economic blockade of Russia and Belarus failed because the economy of the two countries is basically "self-sufficient."
He pointed out, however, that the West started building up its military presence at the borders of Russia and Belarus, adding that NATO forces seem to be especially interested in Russia's Kaliningrad region.
"If necessary, we will use everything to defend our Union State and our people," Lukashenko declared.
Putin and Lukashenko delivered these remarks during a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, which took place in Kremlin on April 6.
The Union State is a supranational organization comprised of Russia and Belarus which has the aim of increasing economic and security cooperation between the two states.