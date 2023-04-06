https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/taiwan-ex-leaders-historic-visit-to-china-ahead-of-tsais-us-trip-exposes-political-divisions-1109210204.html

Taiwan Ex-Leader's Historic Visit to China Ahead of Tsai's US Trip Exposes Political Divisions

Taiwan Ex-Leader's Historic Visit to China Ahead of Tsai's US Trip Exposes Political Divisions

The US wants to help the ruling DPP maintain leadership in Taiwan and use Tsai Ing-wen's trip as a bargaining chip in relations with Beijing, Dr. Victor Teo, a...

Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on April 5 as part of her "transit" through the United States. During her visit to New York City late last month, Tsai held a meeting with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. In early August 2022, the Taiwanese leader met with then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Beijing, which sees Taiwan as an inalienable part of China, has repeatedly warned Washington against treating the island as a "state" thus violating the One-China principle. China denounced the Tsai-McCarthy meeting as a "provocation" and threatened "countermeasures."Taiwan's next presidential election is scheduled to be held in January 2024. The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) is seeking to reclaim its status as the “mainstream” party. The KMT did well during the November 2022 “9-in-1” elections and won 13 of the top political posts of local governments across 22 cities, counties, and municipalities, while the DPP won just five. "From the DPP’s point of view, it is unlikely that Tsai and her advisors would see [her meeting with McCarthy] as a mistake," said Dr. Teo. "It is important to note that the concurrent visit of former President Ma Ying-jeou to China has taken some shine away from Tsai’s visit, effectively reassuring Beijing that there are Taiwanese who still consider themselves as Chinese. Ma’s trip is also a subtle reminder that the KMT stands behind the One-China policy and that the KMT will be the best party to bring about dialogue and peace with China. In some ways, this visit by President Ma ironically does also help reduce tensions caused by Tsai’s visit. From the Biden administration’s perspective, it’s just another usual work day playing the Taiwan card and fending off Republican attacks."It doesn't seem that the Biden administration wants Tsai's visit to translate into a growing standoff with China, according to the scholar. He has drawn attention to the fact that the Biden administration is seeking to resume dialogue with the Chinese leadership after it canceled Antony Blinken's visit to the People's Republic over the "spy" balloon scandal. According to Western press, Beijing is currently giving US top officials the cold shoulder by avoiding high-level engagement.

