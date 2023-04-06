International
WATCH LIVE: Protesters in Paris Rally Against Pension Reform
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/us-delegation-led-by-house-foreign-affairs-committee-chair-on-visit-to-taiwan-1109212759.html
US Delegation Led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Visit to Taiwan
US Delegation Led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Visit to Taiwan
A bipartisan group of US lawmakers led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul has arrived in Taiwan on a visit, the committee said.
2023-04-06T15:47+0000
2023-04-06T15:47+0000
asia
china
taiwan
michael mccaul
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106317765_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_26fff75989f3a725326b22190de9820f.jpg
The delegation also includes Rep. Young Kim, Rep. Ami Bera, Rep. French Hill, Rep. Madeleine Dean, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, Rep. Michael Lawler, and Rep. Nathaniel Moran. On Wednesday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers in Los Angeles, California, during her transit trip to the country. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that Beijing firmly opposes and strongly condemns official contacts between the United States and Taiwan and calls on Washington to stop upgrading relations with Taiwan while reiterating China's readiness to take "strong and resolute measures" to defend the country's sovereignty. Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that Beijing will not make any concessions on the Taiwan issue.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/china-will-not-make-any-concessions-on-taiwan-issue-xi-jinping-says-1109210832.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106317765_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d95b1cb2e8bdd40ffadfbd1e4ae4eca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, taiwan, us, taiwanese tensions, one-china policy
china, taiwan, us, taiwanese tensions, one-china policy

US Delegation Led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Visit to Taiwan

15:47 GMT 06.04.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / albertlecuistot / Taipei 101 at night from a moutain view (Taiwan)
Taipei 101 at night from a moutain view (Taiwan) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / albertlecuistot /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A bipartisan group of US lawmakers led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul has arrived in Taiwan on a visit, the committee said.
“House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul is leading a bipartisan delegation to Taiwan that has just landed in Taipei,” the committee said in a statement on Wednesday.
The delegation also includes Rep. Young Kim, Rep. Ami Bera, Rep. French Hill, Rep. Madeleine Dean, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, Rep. Michael Lawler, and Rep. Nathaniel Moran.
“While there, the delegation will meet with Taiwanese business leaders, as well as senior Taiwanese officials from the executive and legislative branches to discuss ways the U.S. can strengthen our economic and defense relationship with Taiwan in the face of growing threats in the region,” the statement said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen via video link in Beijing, capital of China, April 1, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2023
Asia
China Will Not Make Any Concessions on Taiwan Issue, Xi Jinping Says
14:13 GMT
On Wednesday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers in Los Angeles, California, during her transit trip to the country.
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that Beijing firmly opposes and strongly condemns official contacts between the United States and Taiwan and calls on Washington to stop upgrading relations with Taiwan while reiterating China's readiness to take "strong and resolute measures" to defend the country's sovereignty.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that Beijing will not make any concessions on the Taiwan issue.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала