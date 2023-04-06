https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/us-delegation-led-by-house-foreign-affairs-committee-chair-on-visit-to-taiwan-1109212759.html

US Delegation Led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Visit to Taiwan

US Delegation Led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Visit to Taiwan

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul has arrived in Taiwan on a visit, the committee said.

2023-04-06T15:47+0000

2023-04-06T15:47+0000

2023-04-06T15:47+0000

asia

china

taiwan

michael mccaul

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106317765_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_26fff75989f3a725326b22190de9820f.jpg

The delegation also includes Rep. Young Kim, Rep. Ami Bera, Rep. French Hill, Rep. Madeleine Dean, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, Rep. Michael Lawler, and Rep. Nathaniel Moran. On Wednesday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers in Los Angeles, California, during her transit trip to the country. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that Beijing firmly opposes and strongly condemns official contacts between the United States and Taiwan and calls on Washington to stop upgrading relations with Taiwan while reiterating China's readiness to take "strong and resolute measures" to defend the country's sovereignty. Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that Beijing will not make any concessions on the Taiwan issue.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/china-will-not-make-any-concessions-on-taiwan-issue-xi-jinping-says-1109210832.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, taiwan, us, taiwanese tensions, one-china policy