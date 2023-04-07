International
US-China Tensions Over Taiwan
Tensions between China and the US have escalated following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in early August. China views Taiwan as part of its territory and says any country's interaction with Taipei is interference in China's internal affairs.
China Sanctions Two American Entities Over Taiwan
China Sanctions Two American Entities Over Taiwan
The Chinese authorities have sanctioned two US entities, namely the Hudson Institute and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, for violation of the one-China principle, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
According to the ministry's statement, the entities provided Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen "a platform and convenience to engage in separatist activities" on the territory of the United States, thereby "seriously violating the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques." These actions seriously damaged China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the ministry said. Starting Friday, Chinese universities, institutions, and other organizations and individuals are strictly prohibited from concluding agreements and exchanges, cooperating and carrying out other activities with these entities, the statement read. Four heads of the entities are barred from entering China and prohibited from obtaining Chinese visas. Chinese organizations and individuals are prohibited from engaging in activities with sanctioned individuals whose assets in China will be frozen. On Friday, China also sanctioned Taiwanese thin-tank Prospect Foundation and the Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats, a Taiwanese regional organization of liberal democratic political parties in Asia, the statement read. According to Beijing, these entities, "at the behest of the Democratic Progressive Party" and under the pretext of democracy and freedom, promote "the independence of Taiwan" and violate the one-China principle through their Actions. Organizations' officials are prohibited from entering mainland China, as well as China's special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao. Chinese organizations and individuals are prohibited from dealing with these organizations.
China Sanctions Two American Entities Over Taiwan

04:53 GMT 07.04.2023 (Updated: 04:54 GMT 07.04.2023)
© AFP 2023 / FREDERIC J. BROWNUS Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (6th R) speaks with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (5th L) during a bipartisan meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on April 5, 2023.
US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (6th R) speaks with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (5th L) during a bipartisan meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on April 5, 2023.
© AFP 2023 / FREDERIC J. BROWN
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese authorities have sanctioned two US entities, namely the Hudson Institute and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, for violation of the one-China principle, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
According to the ministry's statement, the entities provided Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen "a platform and convenience to engage in separatist activities" on the territory of the United States, thereby "seriously violating the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques." These actions seriously damaged China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the ministry said.
Starting Friday, Chinese universities, institutions, and other organizations and individuals are strictly prohibited from concluding agreements and exchanges, cooperating and carrying out other activities with these entities, the statement read. Four heads of the entities are barred from entering China and prohibited from obtaining Chinese visas. Chinese organizations and individuals are prohibited from engaging in activities with sanctioned individuals whose assets in China will be frozen.
On Friday, China also sanctioned Taiwanese thin-tank Prospect Foundation and the Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats, a Taiwanese regional organization of liberal democratic political parties in Asia, the statement read. According to Beijing, these entities, "at the behest of the Democratic Progressive Party" and under the pretext of democracy and freedom, promote "the independence of Taiwan" and violate the one-China principle through their Actions.
Organizations' officials are prohibited from entering mainland China, as well as China's special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao. Chinese organizations and individuals are prohibited from dealing with these organizations.
