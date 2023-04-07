https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/israeli-foreign-ministry-one-dead-multiple-injured-in-tel-aviv-car-ramming-attack-1109253912.html

At Least One Dead, Seven Injured After Attacker Rams Car Into Tel Aviv Crowd

Seven people have suffered injuries in a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv’s promenade on Friday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency medical service, has specified that the Friday incident left seven individuals with injuries after being struck by the vehicle. Three persons were considered in moderate condition. An earlier tweet issued by the foreign ministry detailed that just six people had been injured.The killed individual was reported to be an Italian man in his 30s who had been traveling the country. The remaining injured were also identified as foreign tourists.Tel Aviv Police Chief Amichai Eshed told reporters that the suspect carried out the attack by driving onto a bicycle lane and proceeding to strike individuals in the pedestrian area.Local media has indicated that the assailant was shot dead by Israeli police after his vehicle overturned; however, reports have also noted that there were two separate terrorist attacks, with an earlier incident having caused the death of two British-Israeli persons in the West Bank.Footage from the Tel Aviv scene has since surfaced online, some of which appears to capture the moment that Israeli police fired their weapons on the car assailant.No motive has been determined amid an ongoing investigation into the incident.The Netanyahu government has since ordered the mobilization of Border Police and reservists with the Israel Defense Forces in response to the deadly twin Tel Aviv attacks.The latest incidents come hours after an exchange of fire rang out between Israeli and Palestinian forces. Overnight Friday, the IDF launched multiple airstrikes against suspected Hamas posts in Lebanon and in the Gaza Strip after a rocket barrage had been emitted from the neighboring country.Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that any "enemies" of Israel would "pay the price for any act of aggression."The spike in tensions unfolded this week as Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque when worshippers were participating in an overnight prayer, which coincides with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The raid saw stun grenades used and various worshippers detained over allegations that they had been "violently barricading" themselves inside the mosque.

