International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/israeli-foreign-ministry-one-dead-multiple-injured-in-tel-aviv-car-ramming-attack-1109253912.html
At Least One Dead, Seven Injured After Attacker Rams Car Into Tel Aviv Crowd
At Least One Dead, Seven Injured After Attacker Rams Car Into Tel Aviv Crowd
Seven people have suffered injuries in a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv’s promenade on Friday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
2023-04-07T19:35+0000
2023-04-07T22:12+0000
world
israel
tel aviv
car ramming
attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/07/1109255414_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d51420ddf1d7dfcd204d590539252a07.jpg
Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency medical service, has specified that the Friday incident left seven individuals with injuries after being struck by the vehicle. Three persons were considered in moderate condition. An earlier tweet issued by the foreign ministry detailed that just six people had been injured.The killed individual was reported to be an Italian man in his 30s who had been traveling the country. The remaining injured were also identified as foreign tourists.Tel Aviv Police Chief Amichai Eshed told reporters that the suspect carried out the attack by driving onto a bicycle lane and proceeding to strike individuals in the pedestrian area.Local media has indicated that the assailant was shot dead by Israeli police after his vehicle overturned; however, reports have also noted that there were two separate terrorist attacks, with an earlier incident having caused the death of two British-Israeli persons in the West Bank.Footage from the Tel Aviv scene has since surfaced online, some of which appears to capture the moment that Israeli police fired their weapons on the car assailant.No motive has been determined amid an ongoing investigation into the incident.The Netanyahu government has since ordered the mobilization of Border Police and reservists with the Israel Defense Forces in response to the deadly twin Tel Aviv attacks.The latest incidents come hours after an exchange of fire rang out between Israeli and Palestinian forces. Overnight Friday, the IDF launched multiple airstrikes against suspected Hamas posts in Lebanon and in the Gaza Strip after a rocket barrage had been emitted from the neighboring country.Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that any "enemies" of Israel would "pay the price for any act of aggression."The spike in tensions unfolded this week as Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque when worshippers were participating in an overnight prayer, which coincides with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The raid saw stun grenades used and various worshippers detained over allegations that they had been "violently barricading" themselves inside the mosque.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/latest-developments-in-israel-palestine-sonflict-1109235922.html
israel
tel aviv
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/07/1109255414_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ae2edea849be02348082e2b6da6226ae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tel aviv, car ramming attack, multiple injuries
tel aviv, car ramming attack, multiple injuries

At Least One Dead, Seven Injured After Attacker Rams Car Into Tel Aviv Crowd

19:35 GMT 07.04.2023 (Updated: 22:12 GMT 07.04.2023)
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitIsraeli police and emergency services work around a car involved in an attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, April 7, 2023. Israeli police said a car rammed into a group of people near a popular seaside park before flipping over. Police said they shot the driver of the car. Israel's rescue service described the incident as a shooting attack.
Israeli police and emergency services work around a car involved in an attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, April 7, 2023. Israeli police said a car rammed into a group of people near a popular seaside park before flipping over. Police said they shot the driver of the car. Israel's rescue service described the incident as a shooting attack. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2023
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person was killed and several others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv’s promenade on Friday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry has confirmed.
Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency medical service, has specified that the Friday incident left seven individuals with injuries after being struck by the vehicle. Three persons were considered in moderate condition. An earlier tweet issued by the foreign ministry detailed that just six people had been injured.
The killed individual was reported to be an Italian man in his 30s who had been traveling the country. The remaining injured were also identified as foreign tourists.
Tel Aviv Police Chief Amichai Eshed told reporters that the suspect carried out the attack by driving onto a bicycle lane and proceeding to strike individuals in the pedestrian area.
Local media has indicated that the assailant was shot dead by Israeli police after his vehicle overturned; however, reports have also noted that there were two separate terrorist attacks, with an earlier incident having caused the death of two British-Israeli persons in the West Bank.
Footage from the Tel Aviv scene has since surfaced online, some of which appears to capture the moment that Israeli police fired their weapons on the car assailant.
No motive has been determined amid an ongoing investigation into the incident.
The Netanyahu government has since ordered the mobilization of Border Police and reservists with the Israel Defense Forces in response to the deadly twin Tel Aviv attacks.
The latest incidents come hours after an exchange of fire rang out between Israeli and Palestinian forces. Overnight Friday, the IDF launched multiple airstrikes against suspected Hamas posts in Lebanon and in the Gaza Strip after a rocket barrage had been emitted from the neighboring country.
Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that any "enemies" of Israel would "pay the price for any act of aggression."
This picture taken early on April 7, 2023 shows explosions in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian enclave - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2023
Sputnik Explains
Latest Developments in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
18:54 GMT
The spike in tensions unfolded this week as Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque when worshippers were participating in an overnight prayer, which coincides with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The raid saw stun grenades used and various worshippers detained over allegations that they had been "violently barricading" themselves inside the mosque.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала