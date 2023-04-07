International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/lebanese-forces-ready-to-counter-any-aggression-defense-minister-says-1109248831.html
Lebanese Forces Ready to Counter Any Aggression, Defense Minister Says
Lebanese Forces Ready to Counter Any Aggression, Defense Minister Says
Lebanese forces are ready to counter any aggression against the country and will take necessary measures to ensure security of Lebanon's southern regions, Lebanese Defense Minister Maurice Sleem said on Friday.
2023-04-07T17:02+0000
2023-04-07T17:05+0000
world
lebanon
army
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105701/96/1057019687_0:313:6000:3688_1920x0_80_0_0_59911293074abef433acbfb6292cfc94.jpg
The Lebanese military would always seek to cooperate with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, while also taking necessary measures to ensure security of its southern border and constant readiness to counter any threat or aggression, Sleem stated during the meeting with his Italian counterpart, Guido Crosetto. Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that its tanks and military aviation carried out strikes on positions of the Palestinian militant group Hamas along the border with the Gaza Strip and its infrastructure in southern Lebanon. The strikes were conducted in response to the missile attacks conducted against Israel from the Lebanese territory earlier in the week, according to the IDF. On Thursday, Israeli media reported that dozens of missiles had been fired from Lebanon, targeting border towns and cities located in the northern and western Galilee region. The IDF said that 34 missiles had been fired from Lebanon, 23 of them intercepted by the air defense systems. The Israeli military accused Palestinian groups of being behind the attack, which comes a day after Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, one of Islam’s holiest sites, clashing with Palestinians and arresting hundreds.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/israel-boosts-infantry-artillery-presence-in-south-north-1109233223.html
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105701/96/1057019687_334:0:5667:4000_1920x0_80_0_0_ce8dfa28100e1ef1c4c543f716e96c71.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lebanon, israel, lebanese defense minister maurice sleem
lebanon, israel, lebanese defense minister maurice sleem

Lebanese Forces Ready to Counter Any Aggression, Defense Minister Says

17:02 GMT 07.04.2023 (Updated: 17:05 GMT 07.04.2023)
© Sputnik / ZAHRAA AL AMIR / Lebanese Army Forces
Lebanese Army Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2023
© Sputnik / ZAHRAA AL AMIR /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Lebanese forces are ready to counter any aggression against the country and will take necessary measures to ensure security of Lebanon's southern regions, Lebanese Defense Minister Maurice Sleem said on Friday.
The Lebanese military would always seek to cooperate with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, while also taking necessary measures to ensure security of its southern border and constant readiness to counter any threat or aggression, Sleem stated during the meeting with his Italian counterpart, Guido Crosetto.
Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that its tanks and military aviation carried out strikes on positions of the Palestinian militant group Hamas along the border with the Gaza Strip and its infrastructure in southern Lebanon. The strikes were conducted in response to the missile attacks conducted against Israel from the Lebanese territory earlier in the week, according to the IDF.
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome air defence system intercepts rockets fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on April 7, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2023
World
Israel Boosts Infantry & Artillery Presence in South, North
10:23 GMT
On Thursday, Israeli media reported that dozens of missiles had been fired from Lebanon, targeting border towns and cities located in the northern and western Galilee region. The IDF said that 34 missiles had been fired from Lebanon, 23 of them intercepted by the air defense systems. The Israeli military accused Palestinian groups of being behind the attack, which comes a day after Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, one of Islam’s holiest sites, clashing with Palestinians and arresting hundreds.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала