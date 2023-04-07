https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/trump-wont-go-to-jail-even-if-convicted-of-all-charges-former-judge-says-1109244466.html

Trump Won't Go to Jail Even If Convicted of All Charges, Former Judge Says

Former US President Donald Trump is unlikely to go to jail even if convicted of all charges after being indicted in a hush money case, former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano told Sputnik.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection to his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which prosecutors elevated from misdemeanors to felonies by arguing that the fraud was linked to violations of election and tax laws. The fines the former US president may face, however, "could be heavy even for a man of his wealth," but he is unlikely to go to jail because of no prior record, Napolitano continued. Former President Trump currently faces three additional investigations in connection with his purported role in the January 6 riot, his handling of classified documents at his Florida home, and alleged interference with the 2020 Georgia election results.

