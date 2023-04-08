https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/awfully-convenient-leaked-nato-plans-for-ukraine-should-be-taken-with-grain-of-salt-1109279802.html

'Awfully Convenient': Leaked NATO Plans for Ukraine Should Be Taken 'With Grain of Salt'

While the sudden leak of numerous classified US documents related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine reportedly prompted the Pentagon to launch an... 08.04.2023, Sputnik International

Classified documents that purportedly outline US and NATO plans for the Ukrainian military were leaked to the public this week, and if US media is to be believed, the Pentagon has already rushed to investigate this apparent breach of security.During an interview with Sputnik, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda pointed out that the story was broken by the New York Times. According to him, given that US officials are now claiming that part of the story is true and part of it is not, it begets the question: “why was it leaked and what did they want us to believe?”The leak, Sleboda suggested, likely comes “from the American side or someone within the American side,” with the analyst noting that some of the leaked papers “confirm information that we really already knew,” such as the data about the newly-formed Ukrainian brigades. He suggests taking the leaked information "with a grain of salt."Regarding the rationale behind the sharing of the leaked information on social media, Sleboda argued that “a lot of it maybe [was] buttressing the public knowledge of US support for the offensive that is about to be launched.”He also observed that the leaked information does not include any specific battle plans, “which seems awfully convenient.”For more in-depth analysis, check out the latest episode of Sputnik's podcast Fault Lines.

