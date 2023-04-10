https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/taiwan-spots-over-90-chinese-aircraft-approaching-island---defense-ministry-1109333245.html

Taiwan Spots Over 90 Chinese Aircraft Approaching Island - Defense Ministry

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said on Monday that it had recorded the approach of 91 aircraft and 12 vessels of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

asia

taiwan

china

military drills

On Saturday, the Chinese military launched three-day exercises and patrols in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a transit visit to the US on her way back from Guatemala and Belize. The Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned the contacts between US and Taiwanese officials, calling on Washington to stop upgrading relations with the island. Earlier Monday, the Chinese military said its exercises and patrols had been successfully completed. "91 PLA aircraft and 12 vessels were detected by 18:00 (UTC+8) on April 10th. 54 of the detected aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait," the ministry said on Twitter. The ministry noted that although the Chinese side had announced the end of the exercise, the Taiwanese military did not intend to weaken efforts to strengthen combat readiness and would continue to closely monitor the development of the situation in the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable. The situation around Taiwan escalated last August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to the island. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.

china

taiwanese defense ministry, taiwan, china, chinese people's liberation army