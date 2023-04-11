https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/queen-said-soldier-grandsons-took-my-shilling-and-had-to-fight-in-afghanistan-1109363877.html

Queen Elizabeth Said Soldier Grandsons 'Took My Shilling' and Had to Fight in Afghanistan

Queen Elizabeth Said Soldier Grandsons 'Took My Shilling' and Had to Fight in Afghanistan

Members of the British Royal Family are expected to serve stints in all the armed forces. But of King Charles III's two sons only Prince Harry fought in the Afghanistan War — as Prince William was deemed to important to risk.

2023-04-11T17:19+0000

2023-04-11T17:19+0000

2023-04-11T17:19+0000

world

queen elizabeth ii

queen elizabeth ii

afghanistan

afghanistan war

prince william

prince harry

british army

british royal navy

british royal air force

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101454/81/1014548121_0:0:3850:2166_1920x0_80_0_0_5a1ae8e2638924976c70a51a53bd7c0d.jpg

Late Queen Elizabeth II wanted her grandsons William and Harry to fight in Afghanistan, a former top general has revealed.But it was decided that the life of the older Prince William, now the first in line to the throne after current King Charles III, could not be risked as part of the British contingent in the US-led occupation.General Sir Mike Jackson, a former chief of general staff who served several tours of duty in Northern Ireland with the Parachute Regiment, spilled the beans in a TV interview.He said the late queen had told him during a private royal audience that both princes should go as they had taken 'the Queen's shilling' — an 18th-century euphemism for joining the armed forces, from the silver coin — worth just five pence in the modern decimalised system — paid to new recruits.Male members of the British royal family are expected to serve in the armed forces, with the sons and grandsons of the monarch rotating between the army, Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Royal Marines. Even the late Queen and her daughter Princess Anne served in the forces — the young Princess Elizabeth driving an ambulance in the closing months of the Second World War.Prince Harry, no longer a 'working royal after abandoning his state duties to move to California with his US actress wife, sparked controversy when he boasted in his memoir that he had killed 25 Taliban* militants as a gunner on an Apache attack helicopter.*The Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/royals-discussed-stripping-prince-harry-of-title-new-book-claims-1109302917.html

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

uk, britain, british army, queen elizabeth ii, prince william, prince harry, afghanistan, war, king charles iii