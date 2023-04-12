International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/chadian-ambassador-expelled-by-berlin-in-retaliatory-move-1109380725.html
Chadian Ambassador Expelled by Berlin in Retaliatory Move
Chadian Ambassador Expelled by Berlin in Retaliatory Move
Chadian ambassador to Germany has been expelled in response to a similar move of N'Djamena, the German Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.
2023-04-12T10:31+0000
2023-04-12T10:31+0000
africa
central africa
chad
germany
foreign ministry
ambassador
expulsion
diplomatic expulsions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109380923_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bf6616fe9c1e0e8900acdde8c0a41c3a.jpg
Chad's ambassador to Germany has been expelled in response to a similar move by N'Djamena, the German Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday. In a statement, the ministry ordered that Chad’s Mariam Ali Moussa must leave the country within 48 hours. The ministry explained that the decision comes in response to the expulsion of the German ambassador to Chad, which it dubbed as an "unjustified" move. The Central African country expelled German Ambassador Jan-Christian Gordon Kricke on April 8. In a statement released by Chad’s Communication Ministry, the government ordered Kricke out of the nation due to his impolite attitude and "the non-respect of diplomatic customs," without giving further details on the precise reasons for his removal.The German Foreign Ministry commented on the expulsion, stating that Ambassador Kricke had carried out his duties in N'Djamena "in an exemplary manner and campaigned for human rights and the rapid transition to a civilian government in Chad." In April 2021, following the death of Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, the country's military established the Transitional Military Council set to rule for 18 months until new elections were held. The council was headed by his son Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno. As the deadline approached, a nationwide forum set a new 24-month time frame for holding elections, and proclaimed him Chad's interim president in October last year.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/chad-demands-that-german-ambassador-leave-country---statement-1109262034.html
africa
central africa
chad
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Maria Konokhova
Maria Konokhova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109380923_34:0:2765:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_70dec69ee406e661ff30cb612d63f9f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
central africa, germany, chad, ambassador, foreign mnistry, expulsion, diplomatic ties
central africa, germany, chad, ambassador, foreign mnistry, expulsion, diplomatic ties

Chadian Ambassador Expelled by Berlin in Retaliatory Move

10:31 GMT 12.04.2023
© AP Photo / Lewis JolyChadian leaving in France stage a protest with their national flags in Paris, Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Chadian leaving in France stage a protest with their national flags in Paris, Sunday, April 25, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2023
© AP Photo / Lewis Joly
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Maria Konokhova
All materialsWrite to the author
Last week, the Chadian government demanded that the German ambassador leave the country within 48 hours, noting that the envoy had demonstrated "discourteous attitude" and a lack of respect for "diplomatic customs."
Chad's ambassador to Germany has been expelled in response to a similar move by N'Djamena, the German Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.
In a statement, the ministry ordered that Chad’s Mariam Ali Moussa must leave the country within 48 hours. The ministry explained that the decision comes in response to the expulsion of the German ambassador to Chad, which it dubbed as an "unjustified" move.

"In response to the unjustified expulsion of our ambassador to Chad, we summoned the Chadian ambassador to Berlin, Mariam Ali Moussa, and asked her to leave Germany within 48 hours. We regret that it has come to this," the statement read.

The Central African country expelled German Ambassador Jan-Christian Gordon Kricke on April 8. In a statement released by Chad’s Communication Ministry, the government ordered Kricke out of the nation due to his impolite attitude and "the non-respect of diplomatic customs," without giving further details on the precise reasons for his removal.
A man walks past Place de Le Nation (Monument of independence) park in N'Djamena, Chad, Monday, April 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2023
Africa
Chad Demands That German Ambassador Leave Country - Statement
8 April, 03:52 GMT
The German Foreign Ministry commented on the expulsion, stating that Ambassador Kricke had carried out his duties in N'Djamena "in an exemplary manner and campaigned for human rights and the rapid transition to a civilian government in Chad."
In April 2021, following the death of Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, the country's military established the Transitional Military Council set to rule for 18 months until new elections were held. The council was headed by his son Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno. As the deadline approached, a nationwide forum set a new 24-month time frame for holding elections, and proclaimed him Chad's interim president in October last year.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала