Chadian Ambassador Expelled by Berlin in Retaliatory Move

Chadian ambassador to Germany has been expelled in response to a similar move of N'Djamena, the German Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.
Chad's ambassador to Germany has been expelled in response to a similar move by N'Djamena, the German Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday. In a statement, the ministry ordered that Chad’s Mariam Ali Moussa must leave the country within 48 hours. The ministry explained that the decision comes in response to the expulsion of the German ambassador to Chad, which it dubbed as an "unjustified" move. The Central African country expelled German Ambassador Jan-Christian Gordon Kricke on April 8. In a statement released by Chad’s Communication Ministry, the government ordered Kricke out of the nation due to his impolite attitude and "the non-respect of diplomatic customs," without giving further details on the precise reasons for his removal.The German Foreign Ministry commented on the expulsion, stating that Ambassador Kricke had carried out his duties in N'Djamena "in an exemplary manner and campaigned for human rights and the rapid transition to a civilian government in Chad." In April 2021, following the death of Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, the country's military established the Transitional Military Council set to rule for 18 months until new elections were held. The council was headed by his son Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno. As the deadline approached, a nationwide forum set a new 24-month time frame for holding elections, and proclaimed him Chad's interim president in October last year.
Chad's ambassador to Germany has been expelled in response to a similar move by N'Djamena, the German Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.
In a statement, the ministry ordered that Chad’s Mariam Ali Moussa must leave the country
within 48 hours. The ministry explained that the decision comes in response to the expulsion of the German ambassador to Chad, which it dubbed as an "unjustified" move.
"In response to the unjustified expulsion of our ambassador to Chad, we summoned the Chadian ambassador to Berlin, Mariam Ali Moussa, and asked her to leave Germany within 48 hours. We regret that it has come to this," the statement read.
The Central African country expelled
German Ambassador Jan-Christian Gordon Kricke on April 8. In a statement released by Chad’s Communication Ministry, the government ordered Kricke out of the nation due to his impolite attitude and "the non-respect of diplomatic customs," without giving further details on the precise reasons for his removal.
The German Foreign Ministry commented on the expulsion, stating that Ambassador Kricke had carried out his duties in N'Djamena "in an exemplary manner and campaigned for human rights and the rapid transition to a civilian government in Chad."
In April 2021, following the death of Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno
, the country's military established the Transitional Military Council set to rule for 18 months until new elections were held. The council was headed by his son Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno. As the deadline approached, a nationwide forum set a new 24-month time frame
for holding elections, and proclaimed him Chad's interim president in October last year.