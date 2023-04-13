https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/biden-discusses-ukraine-aid-china-challenges-with-irish-taoiseach-1109485820.html

Biden Discusses Ukraine Aid, China Challenges With Irish Taoiseach

US President Joe Biden and Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar discussed issues including continued support for Ukraine and challenges posed by China during a meeting in Dublin, the White House said on Thursday.

“[Biden and Varadkar] discussed US-Irish cooperation on a range of global issues, including food security, the challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China, and our continued support for Ukraine,” the White House said in a statement. The leaders underscored the strong and historic connection between the US and Irish governments and peoples, including trade and investment links. Biden and Varadkar also marked the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and reaffirmed their steadfast support for preserving and expanding its peace dividend, the statement said.

