China Sanctions US Congressman for Visiting Taiwan
China has imposed sanctions against US Congressman Michael McCaul, Chair of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, for violating the one-China principle while visiting Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Thursday.
Republican Congressman Michael McCaul has repeatedly "interfered in China's internal affairs" and "impaired China's interests" with his words and deeds, the statement read. In particular, the ministry noted that on April 6, he led a bipartisan delegation of US lawmakers to Taiwan, seriously violating the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, thus "sending a wrong signal to Taiwan independence separatist forces." As of April 13, any and all of McCaul's property in China will be frozen. Chinese organizations and individuals will be prohibited from having any dealings with him. He will also be banned from entering China and obtaining a Chinese visa. On April 7, China sanctioned two US entities, namely the Hudson Institute and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, for violation of the one-China principle. The situation around Taiwan escalated last August after ex-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to the island. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island. China's tough reaction notwithstanding, Pelosi's visit unleashed a wave of trips by Western politicians to the island.
16:17 GMT 13.04.2023
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has imposed sanctions against US Congressman Michael McCaul, Chair of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, for violating the one-China principle while visiting Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Thursday.
Republican Congressman Michael McCaul has repeatedly "interfered in China's internal affairs" and "impaired China's interests" with his words and deeds, the statement read. In particular, the ministry noted that on April 6, he led a bipartisan delegation of US lawmakers to Taiwan, seriously violating the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, thus "sending a wrong signal to Taiwan independence separatist forces."
As of April 13, any and all of McCaul's property in China will be frozen. Chinese organizations and individuals will be prohibited from having any dealings with him. He will also be banned from entering China and obtaining a Chinese visa.
On April 7, China sanctioned two US entities, namely the Hudson Institute and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, for violation of the one-China principle.
The situation around Taiwan escalated last August after ex-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to the island. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island. China's tough reaction notwithstanding, Pelosi's visit unleashed a wave of trips by Western politicians to the island.
