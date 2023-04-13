Joe Biden's Denial of Any Knowledge of Hunter's Business Dealings Ripped as 'All-Out Lie'
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Top staff members of Hunter Biden’s now-defunct investment firm Rosemont Seneca Advisors paid visits to the White House on over 80 occasions when his father, Joe Biden, occupied the position of vice president in the Barack Obama administration, a US media report revealed earlier, citing WH visitor logs.
"Corruption at its core" is how South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Ruth Mace described Joe Biden's obdurate denial of any knowledge of his son Hunter Biden's shady business dealings.
"Here you had President Biden lie and deny he had any involvement with Hunter's businesses. We come to find out, there's voicemail evidence, email evidence, and now White House evidence where his business partners visited over 80 times when he was vice president. This is corruption at its core," Rep. Nancy Mace, R-SC, told US media.
The US president’s dismissal of any claims of complicity was maintained throughout the notorious "Laptop from hell" row, and amid the dual investigations into Hunter Biden's financial dealings.
"I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings," Biden told reporters back in 2019, during the presidential campaign, adding, "Everybody’s looked at it and said there’s nothing there. Ask the right question."
Later that year he reiterated: "I don’t discuss business with my son."
Then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, after Biden became POTUS, also insisted that Joe Biden had never talked to Hunter about his foreign business deals.
"The president does not get involved in the business dealings of his son," she said in April 2022.
"What the president said stands," current White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre echoed in July 2022.
Nevertheless, a lot has happened regarding probes into both Hunter, and his father, the 46th POTUS. Hunter Biden is currently being investigated by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for tax affairs and foreign business dealings, while a GOP-led House panel is also probing President Joe Biden and his family over their business dealings to assess whether national security was compromised. Republicans vowed to do so if they claimed the House in the November 2022 midterm elections.
"Biden's denials were an all-out lie. And here's what our Republican message needs to be: The United States is not for sale. This is not the kind of thing that we can allow to go on," Mace fumed.
Weighing in on the probe of the financial dealings of President Biden’s family by the Oversight and Accountability Committee of the GOP-led House of Representatives, launched on January 4, Mace added:
"We are going to follow the facts wherever they take us. And we just got all of these suspicious activity reports. We're working every day in that investigation so the American people actually know the truth of what happened. He's on the world stage with his son right now. We've lost Brazil, we've lost the Middle East. Biden is now losing the European Union over Taiwan. And so we're very weak right now on the world stage and we need to show the American people that he should not be the president after 2024"
The outburst by Rep. Nancy Mace comes as top staff members of Hunter Biden’s now-defunct investment firm were revealed to have visited the White House on over 80 occasions when Joe Biden was vice president in the Barack Obama administration.
According to a US media report, citing WH visitor logs, at least 17 visits were made to the White House by Joan Mayer, who was vice president of Hunter Biden’s firm Rosemont Seneca Advisors, from 2008 to 2017.
Anne Marie Person, another former assistant of Hunter Biden’s outfit, is said to have paid no less than five trips to the White House during Barack Obama’s stint as POTUS. Hunter Biden's longtime business partner Eric Schwerin clocked up around 27 such appearances. WH visitor logs reveal that John Robinson "Rob" Walker, also an ex-business partner of Hunter's at Rosemont Seneca, visited the official residence of the president of the United States at least 16 times when Biden was VP.
The list continues, with names like co-founder of Rosemont Seneca Partners, Devon Archer, sentenced to a year in prison for "fraudulent issuance and sale of Native American tribal bonds," former Rosemont Seneca partner, Chris Heinz, Hunter’s Mexican business associates, Miguel Aleman Velasco and Miguel Aleman Magnani, as well as numerous others.
The saga over Hunter Biden's so-called “laptop from Hell” began when it was first broken by the New York Post ahead of the 2020 US election. The content of the laptop, including the first son’s nude photos and graphic videos, is part of the ongoing federal investigation into whether Hunter Biden violated US laws when he engaged in his foreign financial and business dealings during his father’s vice presidency between 2009 and 2017. Furthermore, federal agents are probing Hunter Biden for alleged tax crimes and lying about his drug abuse in order to buy a gun.
While Joe Biden dismissed any knowledge of his son’s business activities, most US news outlets and social media companies did their best to shield him from the laptop-related revelations ahead of the 2020 presidential election campaign. At the time, they were branded as being part of a “Russian disinformation operation.” Last year, however, The New York Times and The Washington Post made a U-turn, confirming that the laptop was authentic and that the damning information contained on the device was genuine.