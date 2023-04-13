International
WATCH LIVE: Mass Rally Against Pension Reform in Paris
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/polish-prime-minister-eu-leaders-want-to-maintain-close-trade-relations-with-china-1109485461.html
Polish Prime Minister: EU Leaders Want to Maintain Close Trade Relations With China
Polish Prime Minister: EU Leaders Want to Maintain Close Trade Relations With China
Leaders of the European Union are eager to maintain close trade relations with China as demonstrated in their latest visits to the country, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.
2023-04-13T16:50+0000
2023-04-13T16:50+0000
economy
china
european union (eu)
official visit
china trade
poland
trade
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/05/1082808941_0:173:3027:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_f965a6eda10b14e0067a288655cf8178.jpg
"They [European leaders] want also [that] the selling of high margin products to China continues. The wake-up call with regards to China is very soft, very weak in Europe, across the EU, and you could see this over the last couple of weeks, some European leaders went to Beijing also, and this was quite clear," Morawiecki said during the conversation session at the Atlantic Council in Washington.Such visits only made Europe more dependent on China, the prime minister stated, adding that some European countries were making the same mistake with China that they made with Russia, becoming dependent on Russian gas. Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in China on an official three-day visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Prior to that, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Beijing on March 31 and held talks with Xi. The EU announced last week that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell would also visit China from April 13-15.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/is-eu-able-to-depoliticize-economical-cooperation-with-china-1109249739.html
china
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/05/1082808941_147:0:2878:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f00904571d50e4f1829280b7099c0ae6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
trade relations with china, eu-china relations, mateusz morawiecki , european leaders in china
trade relations with china, eu-china relations, mateusz morawiecki , european leaders in china

Polish Prime Minister: EU Leaders Want to Maintain Close Trade Relations With China

16:50 GMT 13.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / THIERRY CHARLIERThe Chinese flag(L) is draped beside the European Union (EU) during an EU- China Summit at the European Union Commission headquarters in Brussels on June 29, 2015
The Chinese flag(L) is draped beside the European Union (EU) during an EU- China Summit at the European Union Commission headquarters in Brussels on June 29, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / THIERRY CHARLIER
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Leaders of the European Union are eager to maintain close trade relations with China as demonstrated in their latest visits to the country, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.
"They [European leaders] want also [that] the selling of high margin products to China continues. The wake-up call with regards to China is very soft, very weak in Europe, across the EU, and you could see this over the last couple of weeks, some European leaders went to Beijing also, and this was quite clear," Morawiecki said during the conversation session at the Atlantic Council in Washington.
Such visits only made Europe more dependent on China, the prime minister stated, adding that some European countries were making the same mistake with China that they made with Russia, becoming dependent on Russian gas.
EU China flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2023
World
Is EU Able to Depoliticize Economic Cooperation With China?
8 April, 04:15 GMT
Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in China on an official three-day visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Prior to that, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Beijing on March 31 and held talks with Xi.
The EU announced last week that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell would also visit China from April 13-15.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала