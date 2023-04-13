International
WATCH LIVE: Mass Rally Against Pension Reform in Paris
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/tehran-calls-for-intl-probe-into-reports-of-us-military-biolabs-in-ukraine-elsewhere-1109467516.html
Tehran Calls for Int'l Probe Into Reports of US Military Biolabs in Ukraine, Elsewhere
Tehran Calls for Int'l Probe Into Reports of US Military Biolabs in Ukraine, Elsewhere
It is necessary to conduct an international investigation into reports of US biological laboratories in Ukraine and other countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Thursday.
2023-04-13T11:11+0000
2023-04-13T11:11+0000
world
iran
biological
biolab
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101907/55/1019075568_0:107:1024:683_1920x0_80_0_0_dfbf0a0a6014f8f08d6beb66cdc44c9f.jpg
"Published reports about US military biological laboratories in Ukraine and in some other countries cause serious concern. This activity is contrary to the international obligations of the United States in the issue of the Biological Weapons Convention and poses a threat to humanity. An impartial international investigation is needed," Kanaani tweeted. Earlier in April, the Russian parliament approved the report of a parliamentary commission investigating the activities of US biological laboratories in Ukraine. According to the document, at least 30 US biological laboratories currently remain in Ukraine. The main customer of such research was in fact the Pentagon, which may indicate the military nature of biodevelopment. The deployment of US biological laboratories in Ukraine also indicates the possible plans of the US to use their military against Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/us-resumes-building-of-biolabs-in-ukraine-russian-mod-says-1109239174.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101907/55/1019075568_0:0:1024:768_1920x0_80_0_0_97068390e9aa9dd0adc50fd730dde9b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us military biolabs, biolabs in ukraine
us military biolabs, biolabs in ukraine

Tehran Calls for Int'l Probe Into Reports of US Military Biolabs in Ukraine, Elsewhere

11:11 GMT 13.04.2023
© Flickr / Francisco Javier ArgelBio-hazard symbol
Bio-hazard symbol - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2023
© Flickr / Francisco Javier Argel
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is necessary to conduct an international investigation into reports of US biological laboratories in Ukraine and other countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Thursday.
"Published reports about US military biological laboratories in Ukraine and in some other countries cause serious concern. This activity is contrary to the international obligations of the United States in the issue of the Biological Weapons Convention and poses a threat to humanity. An impartial international investigation is needed," Kanaani tweeted.
Earlier in April, the Russian parliament approved the report of a parliamentary commission investigating the activities of US biological laboratories in Ukraine. According to the document, at least 30 US biological laboratories currently remain in Ukraine.
Biohazard , - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2023
World
US Resumes Construction of Biolabs in Ukraine, Russian MoD Says
7 April, 12:24 GMT
The main customer of such research was in fact the Pentagon, which may indicate the military nature of biodevelopment. The deployment of US biological laboratories in Ukraine also indicates the possible plans of the US to use their military against Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала