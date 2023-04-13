https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/tehran-calls-for-intl-probe-into-reports-of-us-military-biolabs-in-ukraine-elsewhere-1109467516.html

Tehran Calls for Int'l Probe Into Reports of US Military Biolabs in Ukraine, Elsewhere

It is necessary to conduct an international investigation into reports of US biological laboratories in Ukraine and other countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Thursday.

"Published reports about US military biological laboratories in Ukraine and in some other countries cause serious concern. This activity is contrary to the international obligations of the United States in the issue of the Biological Weapons Convention and poses a threat to humanity. An impartial international investigation is needed," Kanaani tweeted. Earlier in April, the Russian parliament approved the report of a parliamentary commission investigating the activities of US biological laboratories in Ukraine. According to the document, at least 30 US biological laboratories currently remain in Ukraine. The main customer of such research was in fact the Pentagon, which may indicate the military nature of biodevelopment. The deployment of US biological laboratories in Ukraine also indicates the possible plans of the US to use their military against Russia.

