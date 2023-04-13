https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/video-russian-mod-releases-footage-of-volga-armored-train-operating-in-western-military-district-1109463591.html
Video: Russian MoD Releases Footage of Volga Armored Train Operating in Western Military District
Video: Russian MoD Releases Footage of Volga Armored Train Operating in Western Military District
The Russian Defense Ministry released a video showing how the Volga armored train of the Western Military District operates in the area of special military operation.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the Volga armored train of the Western Military District operating in the area of special military operation.The armored train crew performs technical reconnaissance and mine clearance, and also restores destroyed tracks.In addition, the task of the special train is to escort military trains.Recently, an enemy drone carrying a suspicious load was spotted 200–300 meters from the train. An anti-aircraft gunner quickly shot it down, as the armored train is heavily armed. Its main weapon is a twin 23mm anti-aircraft gun. There are two of these on the Volga. They can engage both air and ground targets, including armored vehicles.Armored wagons are equipped with the latest weapons and shelters for firing. The personnel are able to operate in the most challenging conditions. The armored train is also monitored from the sky: a drone crew conducts aerial reconnaissance and monitoring of the surrounding environment in the area.
Video: Russian MoD Releases Footage of Volga Armored Train Operating in Western Military District
Russian servicemen of the Western Military District’s railway troops have activated the special Volga armored train, which is used to clear and restore the railway in the area of a special military operation in Ukraine.
The Russian Defense Ministry
has released a video showing the Volga armored train of the Western Military District operating in the area of special military operation.
The armored train crew performs technical reconnaissance and mine clearance, and also restores destroyed tracks.
In addition, the task of the special train is to escort military trains.
Recently, an enemy drone carrying a suspicious load was spotted 200–300 meters from the train. An anti-aircraft gunner quickly shot it down, as the armored train is heavily armed. Its main weapon is a twin 23mm anti-aircraft gun. There are two of these on the Volga. They can engage both air and ground targets, including armored vehicles.
Armored wagons are equipped with the latest weapons
and shelters for firing. The personnel are able to operate in the most challenging conditions. The armored train is also monitored from the sky: a drone crew conducts aerial reconnaissance and monitoring of the surrounding environment in the area.