Biden Says US Still Determining Validity of Leaked Documents, Coordinating With Allies

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he ordered the US military and intelligence community to strengthen security and limit the distribution of sensitive information after highly classified military intelligence was recently leaked.
On Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested 21-year-old Jack Douglas Teixeira, a member of the US Air Force National Guard, for his alleged involvement in leaking the classified US government documents. "While we are still determining the validity of those documents, I have directed our military and intelligence community to take steps to further secure and limit distribution of sensitive information, and our national security team is closely coordinating with our partners and allies," Biden said in a press release.The top secret Pentagon files leaked online in recent weeks provide sensitive details on a range of security topics with respect to Ukraine, China, and the Middle East. The materials allegedly expose weaknesses in Ukrainian air defenses, Russia's military activities in Ukraine, and other details that conflict with earlier US military assessments. The documents also revealed that the US was conducting espionage not only on its opponents but also allies, which sparked deep concern among US officials who believe the situation might endanger the US sources and undermine important international ties.The Pentagon has declined to comment on the veracity of the leaked documents.
17:59 GMT 14.04.2023 (Updated: 18:01 GMT 14.04.2023)
US President Joe Biden reacts as he delivers a speech at the Windsor Bar in Dundalk
US President Joe Biden reacts as he delivers a speech at the Windsor Bar in Dundalk - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / Jim Watson
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he ordered the US military and intelligence community to strengthen security and limit the distribution of sensitive information after highly classified military intelligence was recently leaked.
On Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested 21-year-old Jack Douglas Teixeira, a member of the US Air Force National Guard, for his alleged involvement in leaking the classified US government documents.
"While we are still determining the validity of those documents, I have directed our military and intelligence community to take steps to further secure and limit distribution of sensitive information, and our national security team is closely coordinating with our partners and allies," Biden said in a press release.
Americas
Breakdown Between Biden and US Intel Community Behind Pentagon Leaks
15:52 GMT
The top secret Pentagon files leaked online in recent weeks provide sensitive details on a range of security topics with respect to Ukraine, China, and the Middle East. The materials allegedly expose weaknesses in Ukrainian air defenses, Russia's military activities in Ukraine, and other details that conflict with earlier US military assessments.
The documents also revealed that the US was conducting espionage not only on its opponents but also allies, which sparked deep concern among US officials who believe the situation might endanger the US sources and undermine important international ties.
The Pentagon has declined to comment on the veracity of the leaked documents.
