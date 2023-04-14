https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/borrell-eu-does-not-fear-chinas-rise-1109499149.html

Borrell: EU Does Not Fear 'China's Rise'

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that the European Union does "not fear China's rise" and called on Beijing to exercise more "responsibility" for peace and security.

On Wednesday, Borrell announced that he was postponing his visit to China due to a positive COVID-19 test, adding that he felt well and had no symptoms of illness. The top EU diplomat was expected to visit China from April 13-15. The EU diplomat noted that the world has "to face the climate emergency, the consequences of the pandemic," and the Ukraine conflict, adding that the EU believes that "China must exercise more responsibility, also for security and peace" as it cannot avoid this. China and the EU "have strong economic relations," he said, however adding that there is an imbalance in trade, which must be reduced. The top diplomat noted that the countries of the EU "depend excessively" on other countries, including China, for certain raw materials, such as cobalt, manganese, and magnesium, adding that the EU needs to "diversify our value chains because the strategic importance of a product does not only depend on the place where it is produced, but also on the place where it is refined or manufactured" and prevent "our sensitive technologies from being used for military purposes." Borrell also noted that the EU and China "have deep and serious differences" on the issue of human rights.

