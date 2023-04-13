https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/what-to-expect-from-german-foreign-minister-annalena-baerbocks-visit-to-china-1109457781.html

What to Expect From German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s Visit to China

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is the latest European politician to pack her bags and head to China on an official visit. France’s Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez have all descended upon Beijing recently, with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel forced to postpone his own trip to China after testing positive for COVID-19.It is anticipated that Annalena Baerbock has been tasked to do “damage control” after the explosive remarks on the US, China, and Taiwan made by French President Emmanuel Macron in the wake of his foray to Beijing.What can we expect from German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s visit to China?The top German diplomat who recently urged Europe to be "geopolitically more active" in its systemic rivalry with China, which she described as a "competitor" and a "systemic opponent", is visiting the Asian powerhouse from April 13-15. The trip comes at the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang. As part of the visit, Baerbock and Qin will co-chair the sixth round of China-Germany Strategic Dialogue on Diplomacy and Security. Annalena Baerbock is also to meet with Vice President Han Zheng and top diplomat Wang Yi. Afterwards, Baerbock will reportedly head to Japan to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the G7 countries from April 16-18 in the Japanese Nagano Prefecture's resort town of Karuizawa.In China, Baerbock intends to discuss such issues as the situation in the Taiwan Strait, the Ukraine conflagration, human rights, as well as the fight against climate crisis, according to the German foreign ministry spokesperson, Andrea Sasse. Regarding military exercises conducted by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) near Taiwan following the meeting in the US between Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the spokeswoman added:It was also underscored that both Germany and France were involved in shaping a joint EU-China policy, which was also done in cooperation "with our transatlantic partner," in a reference to Washington.'Set the Record Straight'Annalena Baerbock will be expected to "set the record straight" during her trip to China, Nils Schmid, the foreign policy spokesperson for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD), told the media.Emmanuel Macron paid an official visit to China from April 5 to 7, during which he praised Beijing's role on the international arena and underlined the importance of bilateral French-Chinese relations in various spheres. During the trip, Macron held 1.5-hour talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, met with State Council Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji. However, after the visit, Macron made headlines with remarks that critics saw as undermining a common European China policy.Europe should not let itself be drawn into the confrontation between the United States and China over Taiwan," French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview when commenting on his China visit.Macron noted that for Europe, the priority was "not to adapt to the agenda of other countries in all regions of the world." Macron's comments that, regarding Taiwan, Europe risks getting embroiled in "crises that aren't ours" and should "depend less on the Americans" drew a flurry of condemnation from the likes of Senator Marco Rubio to former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul. The official White House simply chose to comment that the Biden administration is "comfortable and confident in the terrific bilateral relationship we have with France".Taiwan's foreign ministry said it "noted" Macron's comments. China, in the wake of the media frenzy over Macron's remarks, also weighed in.Incidentally, as President Emmanuel Macron began a state visit to the Netherlands on April 11, he doubled down on his statement, saying:Macron added that Paris "supports the One China policy and the search for a peaceful resolution to the situation".Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous nation but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.Hawkish China StrategyMany analysts have speculated that German Foreign Minister's diplomatic mission to China will be a very challenging one. Besides the "cloud of Macron's visit" hanging over her, the typically more hawkish on China Baerbock, unlike Chancellor Olaf Scholz, is a proponent of reducing Germany's economic reliance on Beijing.The visit comes as Baerbock's foreign ministry is drafting Germany's China strategy, which, reportedly, has vowed a more tough line toward Beijing, unlike Scholz's favored approach. Furthermore, on Wednesday the German government said it was mulling whether to ban Chinese state company Cosco (China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company) from going through with an agreement to acquire parts of a Hamburg port terminal. While Olaf Scholz pushed for the deal when he visited China in 2022, German security authorities have since classified the terminal as "critical infrastructure."In March, in an interview for a Spanish newspaper, Annalena Baerbock said that Europe ought to be aware of "systemic rivalry" with Beijing.She added that Beijing had "strategically taken advantage of this gap we left to expand its influence, create economic dependence, for example, in case of the New Silk Road. We have not done enough to stand up to it."

