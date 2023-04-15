International
WATCH LIVE: Israelis Rally Against Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/six-civilians-killed-in-sudans-armed-clashes-in-omdurman---hospital-1109563051.html
Six Civilians Killed in Sudan's Armed Clashes in Omdurman - Hospital
Six Civilians Killed in Sudan's Armed Clashes in Omdurman - Hospital
Armed clashes between Sudan's national army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have left six civilians killed in the country's most populous city of Omdurman, the local hospital told Sputnik.
2023-04-15T18:07+0000
2023-04-15T18:17+0000
africa
sudan
khartoum
clashes
rapid support forces (rsf)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0f/1109563037_332:554:1457:1187_1920x0_80_0_0_df343e7315d51362a7cb4d32e48ac1e3.jpg
Omdurman is located on the western bank of the River Nile directly opposite from Khartoum, Sudan's capital. Sudan's doctors union said the clashes between the army and the RSF killed two people in Khartoum's airport and another one in the city of El Obeid. On Thursday, the RSF reportedly carried out sudden redeployment of its forces near the airport in the northern city of Merowe. The Sudanese army issued a statement saying the redeployment was illegal and not coordinated with the command. Clashes broke out earlier on Saturday. The RSF claimed control of the Republican Palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum. International organizations and various countries, including Russia, Egypt, the EU and the US, have called on the Sudanese adversaries to cease fire and start dialogue. Two large airlines, EgyptAir and Saudia, have temporarily suspended flights to Sudan, citing insecurity.Meanwhile, the command of the Sudanese Armed Forces rejects any negotiations or deals with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) until the latter stop their "lawless" actions, an Arab-language American broadcaster reported citing the army's statement.There will be no dialogue or arrangements between the two fighting sides until the RSF ends its "lawless" actions, the report said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/unrest-in-sudan-timeline-of-situation-in-khartoum-1109555158.html
africa
sudan
khartoum
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0f/1109563037_525:643:1401:1300_1920x0_80_0_0_cb42eab27be810bb62829a7754c92602.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sudan, khartoum, clashes, unrest in sudan, clashes in sudan, what's going on in sudan, casualties in sudan clashes, casualties in sudan unrest
sudan, khartoum, clashes, unrest in sudan, clashes in sudan, what's going on in sudan, casualties in sudan clashes, casualties in sudan unrest

Six Civilians Killed in Sudan's Armed Clashes in Omdurman - Hospital

18:07 GMT 15.04.2023 (Updated: 18:17 GMT 15.04.2023)
© AFP 2023Солдаты армии размещаются в Хартуме, Судан, на фоне сообщений о столкновениях в городе, 15 апреля 2023 года
Солдаты армии размещаются в Хартуме, Судан, на фоне сообщений о столкновениях в городе, 15 апреля 2023 года - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2023
© AFP 2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - Armed clashes between Sudan's national army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have left six civilians killed in the country's most populous city of Omdurman, the local hospital told Sputnik.
Omdurman is located on the western bank of the River Nile directly opposite from Khartoum, Sudan's capital. Sudan's doctors union said the clashes between the army and the RSF killed two people in Khartoum's airport and another one in the city of El Obeid.
"We have admitted six civilians killed in the shooting between the army and the RSF in several parts of Omdurman," director of the Omdurman morgue, Jamal Youssef, said.
On Thursday, the RSF reportedly carried out sudden redeployment of its forces near the airport in the northern city of Merowe. The Sudanese army issued a statement saying the redeployment was illegal and not coordinated with the command.
Дым над зданиями в Хартуме, Судан, на фоне сообщений о столкновениях в городе, 15 апреля 2023 года - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2023
Africa
Unrest in Sudan: Timeline of Situation in Khartoum
13:31 GMT
Clashes broke out earlier on Saturday. The RSF claimed control of the Republican Palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum.
International organizations and various countries, including Russia, Egypt, the EU and the US, have called on the Sudanese adversaries to cease fire and start dialogue. Two large airlines, EgyptAir and Saudia, have temporarily suspended flights to Sudan, citing insecurity.
Meanwhile, the command of the Sudanese Armed Forces rejects any negotiations or deals with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) until the latter stop their "lawless" actions, an Arab-language American broadcaster reported citing the army's statement.
There will be no dialogue or arrangements between the two fighting sides until the RSF ends its "lawless" actions, the report said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала