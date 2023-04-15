https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/six-civilians-killed-in-sudans-armed-clashes-in-omdurman---hospital-1109563051.html

Six Civilians Killed in Sudan's Armed Clashes in Omdurman - Hospital

Armed clashes between Sudan's national army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have left six civilians killed in the country's most populous city of Omdurman, the local hospital told Sputnik.

Omdurman is located on the western bank of the River Nile directly opposite from Khartoum, Sudan's capital. Sudan's doctors union said the clashes between the army and the RSF killed two people in Khartoum's airport and another one in the city of El Obeid. On Thursday, the RSF reportedly carried out sudden redeployment of its forces near the airport in the northern city of Merowe. The Sudanese army issued a statement saying the redeployment was illegal and not coordinated with the command. Clashes broke out earlier on Saturday. The RSF claimed control of the Republican Palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum. International organizations and various countries, including Russia, Egypt, the EU and the US, have called on the Sudanese adversaries to cease fire and start dialogue. Two large airlines, EgyptAir and Saudia, have temporarily suspended flights to Sudan, citing insecurity.Meanwhile, the command of the Sudanese Armed Forces rejects any negotiations or deals with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) until the latter stop their "lawless" actions, an Arab-language American broadcaster reported citing the army's statement.There will be no dialogue or arrangements between the two fighting sides until the RSF ends its "lawless" actions, the report said.

