Arab League Council Demands Immediate Ceasefire in Sudan

The Council of Arab League States called for immediate ceasefire in cessation of hostilities in Sudan.

2023-04-16T14:41+0000

According to the statement issued at the meeting, the Council of the Arab League "has demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities and warned against the escalation of violence in the country." The Arab League is ready to make every effort to help Sudan to end the crisis in accordance with the interests of the Sudanese people, the statement added. Earlier on Sunday, the emergency meeting of the Council of the Arab League took place at the level of permanent representatives upon Egypt and Saudi Arabia's request with the aim of discussing the situation in Sudan, where armed clashes have continued since Saturday. Meanwhile, Sudan's regular army gave its consent on Sunday to the United Nations' proposal to open humanitarian corridors for three hours amid clashes with a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).The UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) said the Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and RSF Commander Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo have "agreed to a proposal ... to commit to a temporary pause in fighting on humanitarian grounds today from 16:00-19:00 today."On Sunday, the presidents of Egypt and South Sudan spoke over phone and expressed their readiness to mediate between the conflicting parties in Sudan. Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover. Late on Saturday, Sudanese Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF. Armed clashes continued into Sunday. The United Nation's World Food Programme (WFP) has announced temporarily suspending operations in Sudan after the death of three of its employees in violence and critical damage inflicted on one of its planes.

