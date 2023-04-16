International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/arab-league-council-demands-immediate-ceasefire-in-sudan-1109579222.html
Arab League Council Demands Immediate Ceasefire in Sudan
Arab League Council Demands Immediate Ceasefire in Sudan
The Council of Arab League States called for immediate ceasefire in cessation of hostilities in Sudan.
2023-04-16T14:41+0000
2023-04-16T14:44+0000
world
middle east
sudan
arab league
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102938201_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0ef26fc0dcc2d6f44ea52ea6f286acfe.jpg
According to the statement issued at the meeting, the Council of the Arab League "has demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities and warned against the escalation of violence in the country." The Arab League is ready to make every effort to help Sudan to end the crisis in accordance with the interests of the Sudanese people, the statement added. Earlier on Sunday, the emergency meeting of the Council of the Arab League took place at the level of permanent representatives upon Egypt and Saudi Arabia's request with the aim of discussing the situation in Sudan, where armed clashes have continued since Saturday. Meanwhile, Sudan's regular army gave its consent on Sunday to the United Nations' proposal to open humanitarian corridors for three hours amid clashes with a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).The UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) said the Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and RSF Commander Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo have "agreed to a proposal ... to commit to a temporary pause in fighting on humanitarian grounds today from 16:00-19:00 today."On Sunday, the presidents of Egypt and South Sudan spoke over phone and expressed their readiness to mediate between the conflicting parties in Sudan. Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover. Late on Saturday, Sudanese Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF. Armed clashes continued into Sunday. The United Nation's World Food Programme (WFP) has announced temporarily suspending operations in Sudan after the death of three of its employees in violence and critical damage inflicted on one of its planes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/sudanese-armed-forces-take-control-of-rsf-headquarters-in-omdurman---reports-1109565235.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/uns-world-food-programme-suspends-operations-in-sudan-after-death-of-three-employees-1109576957.html
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102938201_74:0:2805:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f7ca4e85987032db12762d1d1e359c05.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sudan, violence in sudan, hostilities in sudan, council of arab league
sudan, violence in sudan, hostilities in sudan, council of arab league

Arab League Council Demands Immediate Ceasefire in Sudan

14:41 GMT 16.04.2023 (Updated: 14:44 GMT 16.04.2023)
© AP Photo / Anis BelghoulFlags of Arab countries are seen in Algiers, Algeria, Monday, Oct. 31st, 2022. Algeria is readying to host the 31st Arab League Summit, the first since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. In the three years that's passed, new challenges have drastically reshaped the region's agenda, with the establishment of diplomatic ties between Israel and the gulf, and the fallout of the crisis in Ukraine.
Flags of Arab countries are seen in Algiers, Algeria, Monday, Oct. 31st, 2022. Algeria is readying to host the 31st Arab League Summit, the first since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. In the three years that's passed, new challenges have drastically reshaped the region's agenda, with the establishment of diplomatic ties between Israel and the gulf, and the fallout of the crisis in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2023
© AP Photo / Anis Belghoul
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Council of the Arab League demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan at an emergency meeting of permanent representatives on Sunday.
According to the statement issued at the meeting, the Council of the Arab League "has demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities and warned against the escalation of violence in the country."
Sudan during conflict between RSF and the Sudanese military - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2023
Africa
Sudanese Armed Forces Take Control of RSF Headquarters in Omdurman - Reports
00:16 GMT
The Arab League is ready to make every effort to help Sudan to end the crisis in accordance with the interests of the Sudanese people, the statement added.
Earlier on Sunday, the emergency meeting of the Council of the Arab League took place at the level of permanent representatives upon Egypt and Saudi Arabia's request with the aim of discussing the situation in Sudan, where armed clashes have continued since Saturday.
Meanwhile, Sudan's regular army gave its consent on Sunday to the United Nations' proposal to open humanitarian corridors for three hours amid clashes with a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) said the Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and RSF Commander Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo have "agreed to a proposal ... to commit to a temporary pause in fighting on humanitarian grounds today from 16:00-19:00 today."
On Sunday, the presidents of Egypt and South Sudan spoke over phone and expressed their readiness to mediate between the conflicting parties in Sudan.
Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover. Late on Saturday, Sudanese Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF.
Women from Murle ethnic group unload bags of sorghum from a truck during a food distribution by United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Gumuruk, South Sudan, on June 10, 2021, as their village where recently attacked by armed youth group. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2023
World
UN's World Food Programme Suspends Operations in Sudan After Death of Three Employees
13:13 GMT
Armed clashes continued into Sunday. The United Nation's World Food Programme (WFP) has announced temporarily suspending operations in Sudan after the death of three of its employees in violence and critical damage inflicted on one of its planes.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала