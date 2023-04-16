https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/uns-world-food-programme-suspends-operations-in-sudan-after-death-of-three-employees-1109576957.html

UN's World Food Programme Suspends Operations in Sudan After Death of Three Employees

The United Nation's World Food Programme (WFP) is temporarily suspending all operations in Sudan after three of its workers were killed and two were injured in the ongoing violence in the country, WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain said on Sunday.

Moreover, one WFP-managed UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) aircraft was also significantly damaged at Khartoum International airport during an exchange of gunfire on Saturday, "seriously impacting WFP’s ability to move humanitarian workers and aid within the country," the statement read. Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover. Late on Saturday, Sudanese Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF.

