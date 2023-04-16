https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/japan-to-step-up-safety-measures-at-g7-summit-after-wakayama-incident-1109574674.html

Japan to Step Up Safety Measures at G7 Summit After Wakayama Incident

Japan will take additional security measures at the upcoming G7 summit in Hiroshima following the recent explosives attack in Wakayama Prefecture involving Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the head of Japanese security company CCTT, Hideto Osanai, told Sputnik.

He added that the Wakayama incident was the first time explosives had been used in an attempted attack on a high-ranking official. On Saturday, as Kishida was touring a venue ahead of a stump speech in the prefecture of Wakayama, a young man from the crowd threw a cylindrical object toward him, which was followed by the sound of an explosion and the smell of smoke. The prime minister was unharmed and immediately left by car. Two cylindrical objects were later recovered from the scene, one of which had exploded and the other was being held by the assailant, Japanese media reported. The perpetrator was identified as a 24-year-old man from Hyogo Prefecture. The incident is not the first attack on a Japanese politician in the country. Less than a year ago, on July 8, 2022, Abe was fatally shot while speaking during his campaign speech in Nara Prefecture. His assassin, Tetsuya Yamagami, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 33 feet. The attacker told investigators that he had decided to carry out the assassination because of Abe's alleged ties to a religious sect that he claimed had bankrupted his mother. The group has denied having had anything to do with the former prime minister. Japan is the G7's char country in 2023 and will be host the annual top-level summit in Hiroshima from May 19-21.

