https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/alabama-football-star-among-four-dead-in-mass-shooting-nearly-30-injured-1109582937.html

Alabama Football Star Among Four Dead in Mass Shooting, Nearly 30 Injured

Alabama Football Star Among Four Dead in Mass Shooting, Nearly 30 Injured

In Alabama, four people were killed and nearly 30 were injured during a "Sweet 16" party that turned violent. Among the victims was Phil Dowdell, an honor student and star athlete.

2023-04-17T03:26+0000

2023-04-17T03:26+0000

2023-04-17T03:40+0000

americas

us

alabama

mass shooting

shooting

dadeville city

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/11/1109582650_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fd704dd3e0c7d430589b0698a87fcf0c.jpg

The party, which was being held in honor of Dowdell's little sister, turned deadly when gunfire erupted, killing Dowdell, his classmate KeKe Nicole Smith, and two other individuals. Dowdell's mother was also injured in the incident, sustaining two gunshot wounds. The shooting left the community in shock, as small towns like Dadeville rarely experience such violent crimes.Jacksonville State University's head football coach, Rich Rodriguez, expressed his condolences for Dowdell's family, calling him a "great young man with a bright future." Rodriguez also called for support for families of other victims.Michael Taylor, an assistant coach at Dadeville, described Dowdell as the "No. 1 athlete in the school" and a standout in football, basketball, and track. Dowdell's grandmother, Annette Allen, spoke highly of him, saying he was a "humble child" who never caused trouble.Dowdell and Smith were both active on social media and shared photos of themselves and their senior prom dates. Smith was described by Taylor as "full of love" and someone who always had a "huge smile." Smith managed both Dadeville's basketball and track and field teams and was a player for the school's volleyball and softball teams before an ACL tear during her junior year forced her out of action.The shooting occurred at around 10:30 p.m. at the Mohagany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville, a town located about 60 miles east of Montgomery, the state capital. At least 17 teens were among those shot, and chaos ensued as parents searched for their children in the various hospitals the victims were brought to. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office, have been assisting the Dadeville Police Department with the investigation.Dadeville Mayor Jimmy "Frank" Goodman said he went to Lake Martin Community Hospital to visit the victims after a council member called him around 11 p.m. on Saturday night.According to Pastor Ben Hayes, who serves as the chaplain for the Dadeville Police Department and for the local high school football team, the shooting occurred during an argument. Police have not yet identified any suspects or revealed what led to the violence, but they have stated that the shooter is no longer a threat to the community. The tragedy has deeply affected the Dadeville community, with Hayes stating that "this is a good family in our community, good kids, some of the best people heading this party."A reward of an unspecified amount has been offered by Crimestoppers for any information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the violence.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/biden-says-congress-should-pass-stricter-gun-control-1109582486.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230328/over-130-mass-shootings-in-us-since-beginning-of-2023-npo-1108870485.html

americas

alabama

dadeville city

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

dadeville shooting, alabama football star killed at sister's party, phil dowdell, dadeville high school, jacksonville state university