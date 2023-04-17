https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/report-us-to-sell-taiwan-400-anti-ship-harpoon-missiles-to-repel-chinese-invasion-1109607447.html
Report: US to Sell Taiwan 400 Anti-Ship Harpoon Missiles to Repel Chinese 'Invasion'
Report: US to Sell Taiwan 400 Anti-Ship Harpoon Missiles to Repel Chinese 'Invasion'
US will supply Taiwan with 400 mobile land-launched anti-ship Harpoon missiles worth $1.17bln to repel a potential Chinese invasion at sea, reports US Media.
2023-04-17T23:39+0000
2023-04-17T23:39+0000
2023-04-17T23:39+0000
military
us
china
us-china relations
taiwan
harpoon missile
lloyd austin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/1a/1080884427_0:86:1061:682_1920x0_80_0_0_4378a538a6f0a3e35397642c65a0edea.png
On April 7, the US Navy awarded The Boing Co. $1.17 billion to supply 400 Harpoon missiles and related support equipment to an unnamed recipient with nearly $630 million reserved for Foreign Military Sales, according to the Defense Department.The contract is set to become the first sale of the mobile, land-launched version of Harpoon to Taiwan, according to Council president Rupert Hammond-Chambers, while the people in the know confirmed the sale is for Taipei, the report said on Monday.The award of the contract will complete the $2.37 billion sale of 100 Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems (HCDS), 400 Harpoon Block II Surface Launched Missiles, and 25 radar trucks that were approved by the US State Department in October 2020. In March 2022, the Navy awarded the contract for the 100 launchers and 25 radars and not for the missiles.Thus, it took the Department of Defense nearly two and a half years to award a contract for the production and delivery of Harpoon missiles for Taiwan, while the total amount of Taiwan’s weapons backlog is nearly $19 billion.Earlier in April, US media reported that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is considering more than 80 internal recommendations from a team tasked with speeding up the Pentagon’s foreign military sales process, with Taiwan’s weapons backlog being one of the primary reasons for the reform.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230303/china-demands-us-stops-all-military-contacts-with-taiwan-defense-ministry-1107971578.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220829/biden-to-ask-congress-to-approve-11bln-arms-sale-to-taiwan---reports-1100141978.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/1a/1080884427_0:0:1061:795_1920x0_80_0_0_0c310e250a3b526dc1d772ed52407fc2.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us arms taiwan, us chian tensions relations, harpoon missiles, taiwan military, harpoon coastal defense systems, us foreign military sales
us arms taiwan, us chian tensions relations, harpoon missiles, taiwan military, harpoon coastal defense systems, us foreign military sales
Report: US to Sell Taiwan 400 Anti-Ship Harpoon Missiles to Repel Chinese 'Invasion'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will supply Taiwan with 400 mobile land-launched anti-ship Harpoon missiles worth $1.17bln to repel a potential Chinese invasion at sea, US media reported, citing the president of the US-Taiwan Business Council and people in the know.
On April 7, the US Navy awarded The Boing Co. $1.17 billion to supply 400 Harpoon missiles and related support equipment to an unnamed recipient with nearly $630 million reserved for Foreign Military Sales, according to the Defense Department.
The contract is set to become the first sale of the mobile, land-launched version of Harpoon to Taiwan, according to Council president Rupert Hammond-Chambers, while the people in the know confirmed the sale is for Taipei, the report said on Monday.
The award of the contract will complete the $2.37 billion sale of 100 Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems (HCDS), 400 Harpoon Block II Surface Launched Missiles, and 25 radar trucks that were approved by the US State Department in October 2020
. In March 2022, the Navy awarded the contract for the 100 launchers and 25 radars and not for the missiles.
Thus, it took the Department of Defense nearly two and a half years to award a contract for the production and delivery of Harpoon missiles for Taiwan, while the total amount of Taiwan’s weapons backlog is nearly $19 billion.
29 August 2022, 23:24 GMT
Earlier in April, US media reported that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is considering more than 80 internal recommendations from a team tasked with speeding up
the Pentagon’s foreign military sales process, with Taiwan’s weapons backlog being one of the primary reasons for the reform.