https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/russia-backs-brazils-unsc-permanent-member-bid-as-bilateral-trade-hits-record-high-1109605826.html

Russia Backs Brazil's UNSC Permanent Member Bid as Bilateral Trade Hits Record High

Russia Backs Brazil's UNSC Permanent Member Bid as Bilateral Trade Hits Record High

Russia reaffirms support for Brazil in its aspiration to become a permanent member of the UNSC, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as his Brazilian counterpart noted strong trade ties between countries.

2023-04-17T21:59+0000

2023-04-17T21:59+0000

2023-04-17T22:26+0000

world

brazil

the united nations (un)

un security council (unsc)

russia

sergey lavrov

trade

fertilizer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/11/1109606165_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7cc468337a43f008a9db3eaedb378d77.jpg

"As part of our common effort to promote an equitable reform of the mechanisms and institutions of global governance, we will work closely in the UN, in its Security Council, where Brazil is currently a non-permanent member," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.Brazil advocates a reform of the UN Security Council with a view to expand the number of the permanent members. In 2010, it created the G4 alliance with Germany, India, and Japan to support each other’s bids for permanent seats. Russia has repeatedly expressed its backing for Brazil's aspirations.Blossoming TradeAt the same joint conference Vieira reiterated that trade between Russia and Brazil reached a record high of $9.8 billion in 2022, with Russia supplying one quarter of the fertilizers imported by Brazil.Vieira pointed out that parties had agreed to work to deepen and diversify mutual trade relations in order to exceed the milestone of $10 billion, which they had set as a target 10 years prior.The ministers met on April 17 at the Itamaraty Palace housing the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital, Brasilia. It is the first leg of Lavrov's tour to several Latin American countries, which will run from April 17-21, and also includes Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.

brazil

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia brazil ties relations, russia brazil tarde, brazil to join unsc, possible future permanent members of unsc, lavrov meets vieira, lavrov's latin america tour, brazilian fertilizers