Russia Backs Brazil's UNSC Permanent Member Bid as Bilateral Trade Hits Record High
Russia Backs Brazil's UNSC Permanent Member Bid as Bilateral Trade Hits Record High
Russia reaffirms support for Brazil in its aspiration to become a permanent member of the UNSC, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as his Brazilian counterpart noted strong trade ties between countries.
"As part of our common effort to promote an equitable reform of the mechanisms and institutions of global governance, we will work closely in the UN, in its Security Council, where Brazil is currently a non-permanent member," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.Brazil advocates a reform of the UN Security Council with a view to expand the number of the permanent members. In 2010, it created the G4 alliance with Germany, India, and Japan to support each other's bids for permanent seats. Russia has repeatedly expressed its backing for Brazil's aspirations.Blossoming TradeAt the same joint conference Vieira reiterated that trade between Russia and Brazil reached a record high of $9.8 billion in 2022, with Russia supplying one quarter of the fertilizers imported by Brazil.Vieira pointed out that parties had agreed to work to deepen and diversify mutual trade relations in order to exceed the milestone of $10 billion, which they had set as a target 10 years prior.The ministers met on April 17 at the Itamaraty Palace housing the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital, Brasilia. It is the first leg of Lavrov's tour to several Latin American countries, which will run from April 17-21, and also includes Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.
Russia Backs Brazil's UNSC Permanent Member Bid as Bilateral Trade Hits Record High
21:59 GMT 17.04.2023 (Updated: 22:26 GMT 17.04.2023)
BRASILIA (Sputnik) - Russia reaffirms support for Brazil in its aspiration to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council as part of a just reform of the global governance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said as his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira noted strong trade ties between both countries.
"As part of our common effort to promote an equitable reform of the mechanisms and institutions of global governance, we will work closely in the UN, in its Security Council, where Brazil is currently a non-permanent member," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.
"And we reaffirmed today our support for Brazil's bid to be granted a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, just as we support India, and in this regard we also support the need to address the interests of the African continent."
Brazil advocates a reform of the UN Security Council
with a view to expand the number of the permanent members. In 2010, it created the G4 alliance with Germany, India, and Japan to support each other’s bids for permanent seats.
Russia has repeatedly expressed its backing for Brazil's aspirations.
Blossoming Trade
At the same joint conference
Vieira reiterated that trade between Russia and Brazil reached a record high of $9.8 billion in 2022, with Russia supplying one quarter of the fertilizers imported by Brazil.
"Russia is holding an important place in out trade balance. The trade [between both countries] last year was record high, 9.8 billion dollars, and Russia was our 13th-best trade partner," he said during the conference, following negotiations with Lavrov.
Vieira pointed out that parties had agreed to work to deepen and diversify mutual trade relations in order to exceed the milestone of $10 billion, which they had set as a target 10 years prior.
"Russia is supplying one quarter of all fertilizers to Brazil," the Brazilian foreign minister said, adding that he specifically discussed this topic with Lavrov, to make sure the supply remains constant as it is essential for Brazil's agriculture.
The ministers met on April 17 at the Itamaraty Palace housing the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital, Brasilia. It is the first leg of Lavrov's tour to several Latin American countries
, which will run from April 17-21, and also includes Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.