Russian and Brazilian FMs Hold Joint Presser in Brasilia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira are holding a joint press conference following a one-on-one meeting in Brasilia on April 17.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira are holding a joint press conference following a one-on-one meeting in Brasilia on April 17.Aside from Vieira, Lavrov is expected to hold meetings with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and presidential adviser on international affairs Celso Amorim.Brazil is the first country that Lavrov visited as part of his Latin American tour, which began on Monday. The minister is also scheduled to visit Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

