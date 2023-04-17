https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/russian-brazilian-foreign-ministers-discuss-bilateral-ties-mull-trade-talks-1109600931.html

Russian, Brazilian Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Ties, Mull Trade Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira discussed on Monday bilateral relations and negotiated dates for meetings of intergovernmental commissions, including the commission on trade.

The Russian minister also noted that Moscow highly values its relations with Brazil, since both countries share a mutual desire to maintain their economic, humanitarian and educational dialogue, as well as technological, military and technical cooperation. Additionally, Vieira mentioned that this year marks the 195th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Brazil. Vieira also noted that the Russian foreign minister extended President Vladimir Putin's invitation to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to visit Russia.Lavrov is paying an official visit to Brazil. The Russian foreign minister is also scheduled to visit Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, as part of his tour of Latin America on April 17-21.

